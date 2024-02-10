LSU Tigers star forward Angel Reese recorded another double-double with 15 points and 16 rebounds during her team's 85-62 road win against the Vanderbilt Commodores. After this performance, the college basketball star issued a rather shocking challenge.

On her Instagram story, the $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese appeared to joke with rapper Latto challenging her to a one-on-one battle. She posted a photo of herself with the caption:

"I just wanna 1 on 1 IDK why she nervoussss?!!! @Latto777."

Via Instagram, @angelreese10

After winning the national championship last year, Reese's popularity reached beyond basketball. She appeared in Latto and Cardi B's "Put It On Da Floor Again" music video.

How Latto almost broke Flau'jae and Angel Reese apart

Flau'Jae Johnson and Angel Reese appeared to be firm friends during the LSU Tigers' historic run to the national championship. The duo even appeared in a few commercials together. All seemed fine between the pair until an incident appeared to put a stop to their friendship.

When Reese appeared in Latto and Cardi B's, "Put It On Da Floor Again" music video, Flau'Jae took exception to what she saw as a snub. She opened up about it during an appearance on "The Baller Alert Show."

"Why wouldn't you put me in it? Like it just makes sense.

"Her people never hit my people or whatever. But I had seen she had asked Angel before, like a week before. And I was like, 'Okay, maybe she really ain't want me in the video for real,' but she had to ask me because we had kind of a relationship before. And she put Angel in it."

Despite their seemingly rocky relationship off the court, Angel Reese and Flau'Jae Johnson have collaborated on several endorsement projects in the past year. Reese and Johnson first released limited-edition basketball jerseys before getting signed to NIL deals with Raising Canes.

They also appeared in an Amazon commercial titled "DORMZ," in which they promote the shipping company to a younger audience via a catchy advert with clever wordplay. Most recently, Reese and Johnson collaborated on a TAMPAX campaign to spread information about period health.

"It's honestly a hard conversation to have," Angel Reese said at the launch of the initiative. "There are a lot of myths and misinformation about tampons. Me and Flau'je are in a great spot to educate, shut down those myths and understand that it is normal to use tampons."

The matter was never addressed by either party, and other incidences between the pair have since taken precedence. Including their mother's Angel Webb (Reese's mother) and Kia Brooks (Johnson's mother) beefing on social media.