LSU Tigers forward Angel Reese has been in stellar form, and she led her team to a comeback 85-66 win against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Sunday. But she still gets questioned about her form by fans on various social media platforms.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued Reese, according to On3, dropped a cryptic comment on X (formerly Twitter) in response to a fan who made a video about her performances.

"After the video you made today, I think you should stay QUIET for now," Reese tweeted.

The era of Angel Reese is coming to a close

Angel Reese is a senior and has the option to declare for the 2024 WNBA draft. She still has a year of eligibility due to the extra COVID-19 year granted to student-athletes by the NCAA.

Controversial LSU coach Kim Mulkey spoke about how much Angel Reese has matured in the past year with the spotlight firmly on her and gave a hint about her future in college basketball.

“I don’t know about a magazine, I don’t keep up with all that,” Mulkey said (h/t On3). “I can’t imagine that what she experienced with all that last year is any greater this year than it was last year. And I thought she handled it beautifully.

“Her career is winding down in college and so you start counting probably in her mind how many more games I have in my college career. And every game is maybe magnified more. I don’t know. I’m just answering based upon my experience and what a lot of seniors say, is that it’s a sense of urgency for me now.”

Reese also recently talked about her plans involving the WNBA during an interview with Glamour.

“This is my senior year, and I have the opportunity to declare for the WNBA this year if I choose to,” Reese said.

“Personally, I aspire to make it to the WNBA. While I do have the option for another year, I do want to get out of college, start life outside of school, and pursue my WNBA dreams. It’s been a challenging but rewarding four years, and I’m excited to continue improving at LSU and beyond.”

The outspoken Reese outlined her hopes for the future of the WNBA during an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

"I hope that there will be more teams so that everybody has an opportunity, because there are so many great players and they currently only have 144 (roster spots) in the league. I want the WNBA to grow," Reese said. "So hopefully, by the time I and Caitlin Clark and all these other players go out, there will be opportunities for others to get on a team."

With Angel Reese likely departing for the WNBA, a glamorous era for women's college basketball will draw to a close.