LSU Lady Tigers' forward Angel Reese is excited for the grand spectacle of the 2024 CFP national championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston.

As fans eagerly await the clash between Michigan and Washington, Reese is tuned in on ESPN from her home, excited not just for the game but also for the captivating pregame festivities.

Taking to Instagram, the $1,700,000 NIL-valued star shared a story of the national anthem at the CFP Championship 2024, performed by the renowned singer Fantasia.

Mesmerized by Fantasia's powerful rendition of the "Star-Spangled Banner," Reese exclaimed, "Okayyy," expressing her awe for the Grammy Award-winning artist. Have a look:

Fantasia, a former winner of "American Idol," is known for her soulful voice, which has garnered her critical acclaim. Her appearance as a Grammy Award-winning performer was supposed to be a highlight of the pregame rituals, and she delivered, giving everyone chills before the high-tension game.

Angel Reese once tried to avoid a trip to the White House

LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese once expressed reluctance towards the traditional White House visit after their 2023 national championship win. Reese was upset when first lady Jill Biden suggested inviting both LSU and the runner-up Iowa Hawkeyes.

Feeling that LSU alone deserved the celebration, Reese and her teammates later accepted the invitation from President Joe Biden. Biden's suggestion to invite both teams stirred controversy, with Reese dismissing it as a "joke" on social media and criticizing the idea on the "I Am Athlete" podcast. She stated,

"I don’t accept the apology because you said what you said," Reese said. "You can’t go back on certain things that you say. … They can have that spotlight. We’ll go to the Obamas. We’ll go see Michelle. We’ll see Barack."

According to tradition, invitations to the White House are only extended to championship-winning teams. If Iowa had received an official invitation, that would have been out of the ordinary.

