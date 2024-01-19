After LSU's unexpected 67-62 loss to Auburn, Angel Reese sent mixed signals through the CBB world. Auburn's victory secured their first SEC victory of the season, ending the 16-game winning streak of the Lady Tigers.

Despite being the SEC's brightest star, Reese expressed accountability for the defeat of X, stating,

"This one was on me. We good! Geaux Tigers!"

Expand Tweet

However, Reese's latest move on X has raised eyebrows, as she reposted a cryptic tweet saying:

"WHEN ONE DOOR CLOSES! TEN MORE OPEN!!!!!!!"

Screenshot via X

Whether the enigmatic message suggests a change in scenery for Reese at the end of the season or it’s just her trying to put on a brave face is difficult to decipher.

Reese, who had the most points (24 points and 11 rebounds), could not prevent the upset. Even Aneesah Morrow's double-double (12 points, 15 rebounds) was insufficient to overcome Auburn.

The Tigers, both on and off the court, now face the challenge of navigating through the metaphorical doors that have opened post-defeat.

Also read: "MAKING MONEY W YOUR MAN,” $1.7 NIL-valued Angel Reese flaunts partnership with BF Camron via latest IG post

Angel Reese thanks Martin Luther King Jr.

Star LSU forward recently expressed her gratitude to Martin Luther King Jr. for paving the way for civil rights. She acknowledged his impact and legacy through a simple tweet on X:

"Thank you MLK!"

Expand Tweet

Amid her flourishing basketball career and $1.7 million in NIL deals with major brands like Reebok, Airbnb, and Amazon, Reese hasn't forgotten the significance of King's contributions.

The basketball star not only thrives on the court, having secured a national championship, but she also utilizes her success to empower girls through her foundation, focusing on financial literacy, sports, and education.

Reese's commitment to positive influence led to her recognition in Time Magazine's 2023 100 Next list, Harper Bazaar's Icons Issue, and Forbes' 30 Under 30 list for sports icons in 2024.

Also read: Angel Reese's BF Cam'Ron heaps praise on $1.7 million NIL-valued athlete after major milestone: "Tuff 10"