The 'Bayou Barbie' Angel Reese declared for the 2024 WNBA draft less than two days after the LSU Tigers' season-ending defeat against Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA tournament.

Making her declaration in a manner befitting her style, Reese chose a Vogue photoshoot to share the news. The Baltimore native said that she was inspired by the tennis great Serena Williams, as she also retired in a similar manner in 2022.

As per Vogue, the LSU forward has told them of her decision to turn pro before March Madness. With her announcement making waves, Reese is off to buy luxurious handbags from her favorite designer brand, Chanel.

She wrote in an Instagram story:

"anything for BARBIE."

Image Credit: Angel Reese's Instagram Story

Angel Reese embraces the grit of preparing for the 2024 WNBA drafts

Reflecting on her achievements in college, including winning a national championship and earning prestigious accolades, Reese expressed her readiness to for the WNBA.

"I've done everything I wanted to in college," Reese said. "I've won a national championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Plyer of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro-and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Although Angel knows that the transition to the WNBA will not be easy, she is preparing herself to face all the challenges that she may encounter.

"I want to start at the bottom again. I want to be a rookie again and build myself back up; I want to be knocked down and learn and grow at the next level...I'm going to work my b*tt off every single day and grind."

Angel Reese ended her four-year college career with an average of 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.6 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game, shooting at 49.8% from the field and 70.4% from the free-throw line.

