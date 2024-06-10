“100 million is pretty compelling to me”: College hoops Reddit reacts to Dan Hurley’s vague update 

As the 2023-24 NBA season nears its end, buzz about the upcoming campaign is already building, centering around the Lakers and Dan Hurley. The Lakers and UConn head coach Hurley are actively discussing the potential agreement and the parties reportedly had a meeting on Friday.

Basketball insider Anthony F. Irwin shared on Twitter on Saturday that there is a rumored deal valued at $100 million over eight years.

Hurley said that the Lakers presented a "compelling case" for him to become their head coach.

Trending

That sparked a burst of discussions among college hoops fans on social media platforms, particularly Reddit, about whether such a hefty sum is justified.

"100 million is pretty compelling to me," one Reddit user commented.

Comment byu/theSportsChamp123 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

"100 million and living in California. Add in not having to deal with recruiting or the portal. Still think he stays though," wrote another.

Comment byu/theSportsChamp123 from discussion inCollegeBasketball Expand Post

Some fans are frustrated with the delay in decision-making and suggest that if Hurley is waiting for UConn to match the Lakers' offer, it is not going to happen

"If he’s holding out to see if UConn can match, I don’t think they’re going to nearly empty the donor funding pool to be in line with the Lakers," one fan stated.

"jus take the job already.. i feel there is so much unnecessary dramatics," said another.

Meanwhile, a small portion of fans believe that Dan Hurley will remain the Huskies' head coach and that the delay in the decision is just to be the center of attention.

"I think he knows he isn’t taking it but is loving the attention it’s bringing lol. Hes a major storyline during the literal NBA finals. That has to be a fun feeling, " a fan commented.

"He’ll get to hold a big press conference and say there’s no better job than UConn. He’ll tell every player and recruit I’d rather be here with you than with LeBron, "another commented.

Dan Hurley says his decision on the Lakers job will come on Monday

So far, the two-time NCAA national champion Dan Hurley remains tight-lipped about his decision on the Los Angeles job. However, Hurley has recently established a deadline for when he plans to finalize his decision.

Hurley informed ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that he will make a decision between returning to Storrs or heading to Hollywood by Monday. Although the Lakers have listed several candidates for the head coaching role, Hurley has been leading the way in the Lakers' search to replace Darvin Ham.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback