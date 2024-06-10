Dan Hurley nearing decision on Lakers head coach job, NBA insider reports

UConn Huskies head coach Dan Hurley is close to making a decision about the LA Lakers offer to take charge of the legendary franchise. Hurley reportedly met with general manager Rob Pelinka and team owner Jeanie Buss on Friday. The two-time NCAA champion coach is mulling the offer and will decide by Monday.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, Hurley was "extremely impressed" with the Lakers' vision of him as head coach. Pelinka and Buss had a "compelling case" plus a long-term contract offer that would make him the future of the franchise.

Hurley is known for his elite offense and player development, something that the Lakers want to improve on moving forward. The 17-time champions are not just looking for a solution now, but also when LeBron James eventually retires and Anthony Davis at the helm.

However, Dan Hurley is still weighing his two options of coaching the LA Lakers or returning to UConn. Hurley is enamored with what he built with the Huskies, who have a chance at winning their third straight national championship if he comes back.

To Hurley's credit, he has already informed the university's top brass that he has an offer from the Lakers. John Fanta of Fox Sports reported that it's upwards of $100 million, which would make Hurley one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

It's closer to Erik Spoelstra's recent $120 million extension from the Miami Heat and more than Gregg Popovich's $80 million deal with the San Antonio Spurs. It might be a hard contract to turn down for Hurley and a hard deal to match for the Huskies.

Magic Johnson approves Dan Hurley as LA Lakers coach

In addition to LeBron James, LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson also loves Dan Hurley to take charge of the franchise. Johnson appeared on "The Jimmy Kimmel" Show last Thursday and endorsed Hurley as the next head coach of the Lakers.

"I want the coach to be Hurley. If we can sign him, I think it works for both. It works for coach Hurley, who won back-to-back NCAA championships with Connecticut, so he has a championship background. He's great with offense and defensive strategy. I think that the players will respect him and he's tough," Johnson said.

Magic also pointed out that Hurley would make the players accountable and play physical basketball. The 51-year-old coach might also help prepare the team to be mentally and physically ready for the playoffs.

The five-time NBA champion and Hall of Famer is no longer working for the Lakers, but his word will always have some influence on Jeanie Buss. The two have a close relationship despite what happened a few years back when Johnson was working in the front office.