Watch: Lakers' rumored HC candidate Dan Hurley seen enjoying Billy Joel concert at MSG ahead of meeting with UConn

University of Connecticut (UConn) coach Dan Hurley faces a significant decision as the LA Lakers are reportedly pursuing him to become their next head coach. However, for now, he was seen enjoying a Billy Joel concert at Madison Square Garden.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Lakers are preparing a "massive, long-term contract" for Dan Hurley to become their next coach following the firing of Darvin Ham.

On Saturday night, Hurley attended Billy Joel’s residency at Madison Square Garden with his wife Andrea and UConn assistant coach Luke Murray. Watch them enjoy the show below:

Dan Hurley and the Lakers allegedly met on Friday, and reports indicated that the Lakers are eager to finalize a deal this weekend.

However, Hurley is still under contract with UConn. After leading the team to a national championship in 2023, he signed a six-year deal worth $32.1 million. Buying out the remainder of that contract would cost approximately $2 million.

UConn will reportedly conduct a team meeting this weekend to discuss Hurley's future.

At UConn, Hurley has transformed the basketball program into a national powerhouse during his six-year tenure.

Under his leadership, UConn has made four consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances, including back-to-back national championships in 2023 and 2024. The 2023-24 season saw the Huskies set a program record with 37 wins, finishing 37-3, and winning the NCAA Tournament by a combined 140 points, an NCAA record.

Hurley was named the 2024 BIG EAST Coach of the Year and the Naismith College Coach of the Year. His overall record at UConn stands at 141-58 (.709), with an NCAA Tournament record of 8-4.

Lakers reportedly offering Dan Hurley $100 million to be their head coach

The Lakers are intensely pursuing Dan Hurley as their next head coach, with an insider suggesting that the contract would be long-term and financially substantial.

According to Anthony Irwin of Lakers Daily, the Lakers’ offer to Hurley is approximately $100 million for eight years. Although Hurley lacks NBA experience, the proposed contract would place him among the league's highest-paid coaches.

“Hearing the offer the Lakers are prepared to make to Hurley his weekend is in the nine-figure range. Ballpark of 8 years, ~$100M,” Anthony F. Irwin posted on X.

For comparison, top-paid NBA coaches like Gregg Popovich signed a five-year deal worth over $80 million in 2023, while Erik Spoelstra secured an eight-year, $120-million deal in January.

Offering such a significant amount to Hurley likely reflects the Lakers' desire for stability in the coaching position and the establishment of a strong culture moving forward.