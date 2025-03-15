$18 million worth Geno Auriemma details different plays from Maya Moore and Co.’s NCAA champion team: “Really, really fun team to coach”

Geno Auriemma and Maya Moore made history together at UConn, leading the Huskies to a national title in the 2009-10 NCAA season. The UConn coach revisited plays from that championship team in the third episode of X’s and O’s, which premiered on the Huskies' YouTube channel on Friday.

Auriemma first discussed the dribble-drag play, which started with a handoff between Renee Montgomery and Kalana Greene. Tina Charles then set a ball screen, resulting in an easy layup for her after a pick-and-roll with Greene.

Geno Auriemma provided another example of that play, this time with Caroline Doty as part of the action. Charles set the ball screen again and cut hard, drawing a double team in the paint. That left Montgomery wide open beyond the arc, leading to a 3-pointer.

Another play Auriemma used with that team featured a setup with two guards up top, two wings, and a middle player. There was constant movement, with Moore also touching the ball in the play, making it difficult for opposing defenses to stop.

Auriemma explained why the play was tough to guard.

"Any time the ball went to the middle, we would cut," Auriemma said (Timestamp 1:56). "We do a lot of dribble handoffs and we had tremendous post-up players."

Another play Geno Auriemma discussed was the pressure release. In this set, the defense denied Tiffany Hayes from getting the ball in the post. Kaili McLaren moved closer to the ball handler to receive the pass before handing it off to Moore, who drained the mid-range jumper.

Auriemma shared his delight when recalling the plays he ran with that team.

"Just a really, really fun team to coach. So many different options. All for the same offense," Auriemma said (Timestamp 2:26).

One thing Auriemma particularly liked about that team’s offense was its constant ball movement.

"One of the keys that you probably already noticed is how much the ball changes sides of the floor. This is crucial in a really good offense," Auriemma said (Timestamp 3:23).

How Geno Auriemma and Maya Moore won the 2010 NCAA championship

Geno Auriemma, who is worth $18 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, won't forget that 2009-10 UConn Huskies, who went unbeaten through 39 games en route to the national championship.

They defeated Southern, Temple, Iowa State, Florida State and Baylor in the 2010 March Madness before beating the Stanford Cardinal in the title game.

UConn Huskies head coach Geno Auriemma talks to forward Maya Moore (23) in the first half against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Joyce Center. Photo: Imagn

Maya Moore starred in UConn’s 53-47 victory, scoring 23 points and grabbing 11 rebounds. She shot 9-for-18, including 3-for-5 from beyond the arc in the final.

