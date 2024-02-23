Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero had a fairytale college basketball career with the Duke Blue Devils, winning the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2021 before being picked No. 1 by the Magic in the 2022 NBA draft.

Banchero, who is worth $2 million, as per Forbes, experienced excessive sweating during his college career with the Blue Devils, which caused him to get severe cramps during games, necessitating regular massages.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, ESPN's "SportsCenter" mentioned that he used to lose up to seven pounds a game due to this condition.

“Paolo Banchero would lose as much as seven pounds per game and had to drink a special fluid to help stay hydrated and fight off cramps,” the post's caption read.

Banchero cheerfully commented on the post:

"lol man why we bringing this back?"

Image via Instagram

The basketball commentators in the clips attached to the videos of Paolo Banchero cramping during Duke games give further insight into the unique condition.

“Cramps have been an issue for him in two of the biggest games, first against Kentucky and then later against Gonzaga in that game on Friday,” the commentators said. “He said in a press conference, This has never happened to me before.

“So, they have gone to the scientists. Dr. Jeff has actually done a sweat test on Paolo to analyze his sweat, and you can see him. He is a heavy sweater who loses about seven pounds per game, so they’re having him drink a special fluid called BOA.

“It is an oxygenated fluid that will actually absorb immediately once it goes in his mouth to help him not have cramps. This is a very unusual issue, but they are all over it. I love that sports science helps keep their big man on the floor.”

Paolo Banchero enjoys himself during the All-Star weekend

Paolo Banchero is averaging 23 points, 6.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists this season to follow up his sensational first year in the NBA, where he won Rookie of the Year after being drafted No. 1 overall. In addition, he got an All-Star Game call-up.

Banchero revealed his excitement at playing against his favorite player, LeBron James, during the All-Star Game.

"That was my favorite player growing up, so to be able to share the court with him for an All-Star Game is surreal," Banchero said. "Hopefully, I'll get to play a couple more years against him, but whenever he decides to hang it up, he deserves it."

With his ever-improving output, Paolo Banchero will likely become a mainstay of the All-Star Game for years to come.