2024 NBA All-Star Game Western Conference Starting Lineup and Depth Chart | February 18

LeBron James of the LA Lakers is set to captain the Western Conference in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. James was named an All-Star for the 20th time and remained the top vote-getter in the West. He'll be joined by Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Kevin Durant, and Nikola Jokic in the starting lineup.

The reserves for the West are Devin Booker, Steph Curry, Anthony Edwards, Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Anthony Davis. The biggest snubs from the West are Domantas Sabonis and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

The format for this year's NBA All-Star Game reverted to the old one featuring East vs. West. The Elam Ending won't be used this year as there will be four 12-minute quarters. The last time the East vs. West format was used was in 2017 when the West won their third in a row against the East.

Western Conference injury report for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The Western Conference won't have any player out for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Kawhi Leonard was initially dealing with an adductor injury and there were questions about his availability on Sunday. However, it seems like Leonard is going to suit up for the West.

LeBron James missed the All-Star Practice and Media Day on Saturday due to unknown reasons. James is still expected to show up on Sunday and play in his 20th NBA All-Star Game. He will also be available to the media on Sunday night, probably before and after the game.

Western Conference starting lineup and depth chart for 2024 NBA All-Star Game

The Western Conference has a strong roster with four former NBA MVPs and five former NBA Finals MVPs. They have a well-balanced roster filled with young stars such as Luka Doncic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards, as well as veterans like LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Let's look at the starting lineup and depth chart for the West:

PG - Luka Doncic | SG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SF - LeBron James | PF - Kevin Durant | C - Nikola Jokic

POS STARTERS SECOND THIRD PG Luka Doncic Steph Curry SG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Devin Booker Anthony Edwards SF LeBron James Kawhi Leonard Paul George PF Kevin Durant Anthony Davis C Nikola Jokic Karl-Anthony Towns

2024 NBA All-Star Game Key Matchups

There are a handful of matchups to watch in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The most anticipated one will be LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo, the captains of the West and East, respectively. Luka Doncic and Trae Young have always been intertwined with each other since getting drafted in 2018.

Nikola Jokic and Bam Adebayo will battle it out again just like in the 2023 NBA Finals, while Steph Curry and Damian Lillard could have a shootout. It will be a very interesting matchup, especially if the East players realize they have not beaten the West since 2014.

