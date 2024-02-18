Who won the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest? Total points, prize money and more

Mac McClung won his second consecutive Slam Dunk Contest trophy on All-Star Saturday night. McClung defeated Jaylen Brown in the final, with Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Jacob Toppin not making it out in the first round. The four players put on a show for fans in Indiana.

The lowlight of the Slam Dunk Contest is possibly the judges, who were booed by the crowd inside the Lucas Oil Stadium. The judges were Hall of Famers Gary Payton, Mitch Richmond and Dominique Wilkins, with Indiana Pacers legends Fred Jones and Darnell Hillman.

The Indianapolis crowd cheered on McClung, while boos rained down on Brown in one of his dunks that featured teammate Jayson Tatum and YouTuber Kai Cenat.

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Total Points

Jaylen Brown had the highest score in the first round of dunks with an average of 48.8. It was a simple windmill dunk, which was an ode to one of the judges, Dominique Wilkins. It was a powerful windmill dunk that got the crowd going.

However, Mac McClung had the best dunk of the round with an impressive reverse dunk. He jumped over someone, caught the ball, tossed it and caught it again for the dunk. It only got 48.0 points despite being a fresh slam. The judges and the score got booed by the crowd.

Jacob Toppin had a better second round as he hit a reverse 360 between-the-legs dunk. However, it was not enough as Jaylen Brown and Mac McClung did enough with their second dunks to advance to the final. Brown had 47.6 points and McClung registered 49.7 points.

In the final round, Brown's creativity was a highlight. He had a tribute dunk for Terrence Clark, a Kentucky player who died in a traffic accident in 2021. He also had a message to his haters online when he dunked using his left hand in his final slam.

However, McClung pulled off all the stops with two jams that showed his vertical. He dunked on two people in his first slam of the final round before jumping over Shaquille O'Neal in the second, which received 50 points for the win. He did not use a hand to push off Shaq, an impressive feat.

2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest Prize Money

Mac McClung is set to take home $105,000 for winning the 2024 AT&T Slam Dunk Contest. Jaylen Brown will receive $55,000 while Jacob Toppin and Jaime Jaquez Jr. will get $20,000 each for participating in the competition.

McClung was asked about possibly tying Nate Robinson's record for most Slam Dunk Contest wins next year. He's unsure about it, but he has a year to think about and make history.

