Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge: Scores, Result and Winner

Believe it or not, the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge was one of the most anticipated events of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend in Indiana. Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors accepted the challenge issued by Sabrina Ionescu of the New York Liberty last year.

Ionescu challenged Curry after breaking the 3-Point Contest record with 37 points in the 2023 WNBA All-Star Weekend. The four-time NBA champion held the record for the men's with 31 points back in 2021.

Curry accepted the challenge a few weeks ahead of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. The league and fans around the world then rallied around to make the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge a real event.

Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge Scores and Result

Sabrina Ionescu started off the 3-Point Challenge and she didn't disappoint. Ionescu came out firing, sweeping the first rack to put a lot of pressure on Steph Curry. She finished his round with 26 points, which could have put her in a first-round tiebreaker spot in the Starry 3-Point Contest.

Curry, on the other hand, was cold in the first rack and only made two. He began heating up in the second round and never looked back. It appeared he was coming up short at first, but his final rack was his money ball rack. He won the challenge by scoring 29 points.

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors took home the Stephen vs. Sabrina 3-Point Challenge Championship. Curry proved that he's the greatest shooter in basketball history regardless of gender.

Nevertheless, Sabrina Ionescu proved that she could shoot with the best or any other NBA shooter in a shootout. Ionescu opened up a lot of possibilities for other WNBA shooters or even women's collegiate superstar Caitlyn Clark.

