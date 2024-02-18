NBA All-Star 2024 Skills Challenge: Scores, Results and Winners

The 2024 NBA All-Star Saturday night kicked off with the Kia Skills Challenge featuring three teams. The format remains as in the past two seasons as three teams battle it to determine the winner. This year's teams are Team Pacers, Team First Picks and Team All-Stars.

Here is the lineup from tonight's Skills Challenge:

Team Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton

Bennedict Mathurin

Myles Turner

These players represent the Indiana Pacers, the host of the 2024 NBA All-Star Weekend. They have the hometown support, but there's also the pressure of winning the competition.

Team First Picks

Anthony Edwards

Paolo Banchero

Victor Wembanyama

One of the most interesting teams assembled is the last three first picks in the

Team All-Stars

Trae Young

Tyrese Maxey

Scottie Barnes

NBA All-Star 2024 Skills Challenge Scores and Results

First Round - Team Relay (100 points)

Team All-Stars

Trae Young: 23.4 seconds.

23.4 seconds. Scottie Barnes: 26.5 seconds.

26.5 seconds. Tyrese Maxey: 28.6 seconds

28.6 seconds Total Time: 1 minute and 16 seconds.

Team First Picks

Paolo Banchero: 23.8 seconds

23.8 seconds Victor Wembanyama: 21.9 seconds

21.9 seconds Anthony Edwards: DNQ

DNQ Total Time: DNQ

Team Pacers

Myles Turner: 21.4 seconds

21.4 seconds Bennedict Mathurin: 24.4 seconds

24.4 seconds Tyrese Haliburton: 21.5 seconds

21.5 seconds Total: 1 minute, seven seconds

Results: Team Pacers the first round of Skills Challenge.

Trae Young set the pace for the Team Relay, but errors from Scottie Barnes and Tyrese Maxey extended their time. Paolo Banchero and Victor Wembanyama did it for Team First Picks, but Anthony Edwards decided to finish the relay using his left hand and it backfired.

Team Pacers were almost flawless as Tyrese Haliburton finished their relay by hitting a between-the-legs backboard pass, catching it and slamming it home for the win.

Second Round - Team Passing (100 points)

Team All-Stars

Trae Young: 36 points

36 points Scottie Barnes: 12 points

12 points Tyrese Maxey: 26 points

26 points Total Points: 74 points

Team First Picks

Paolo Banchero: 26 points

26 points Victor Wembanyama: 18 points

18 points Anthony Edwards: 14 points

14 points Total Points: 58 points

Team Pacers

Myles Turner: 10 points

10 points Bennedict Mathurin: 22 points

22 points Tyrese Haliburton: 42 points

42 points Total Points: 74 points

Result: Team Pacers and Team All-Stars with 74 points each.

Team All-Stars set the tone again in the second round, with Team First Picks failing to get in sync to get more points. Team Pacers rallied in the last few passes to force a tiebreaker as they ended with 74 points, the same as Team All-Stars.

Tiebreaker Round

Team All-Stars

Trae Young: 36 points

36 points Scottie Barnes: 26 points

26 points Tyrese Maxey: 28 points

28 points Total Points: 90 points

Team Pacers

Myles Turner: 30 points

30 points Bennedict Mathurin: 30 points

30 points Tyrese Haliburton: 32 points

32 points Total Points: 92 points

Result: Team Pacers win the second round of Skills Challenge.

Team Pacers came through the clutch as they pounced passes in the six and four points hoops to get 92 points and win by two over Team All-Stars. Team Pacers earned 200 total points from the first two rounds.

Third Round - Team Shooting (200 points)

Team All-Stars

Trae Young: 8 points

8 points Scottie Barnes: 13 points

13 points Tyrese Maxey: 12 points

12 points Total Points: 33 points

Team First Picks

Paolo Banchero: 4 points

4 points Victor Wembanyama: 4 points

4 points Anthony Edwards: 11 points

11 points Total Points: 19 points

Team Pacers

Myles Turner: 11 points

11 points Bennedict Mathurin: 0 points

0 points Tyrese Haliburton: 5 points

5 points Total Points: 16 points

Result: Team All-Stars win the third round of Skills Challenge.

Team All-Stars came out hot as they set 33 points in the third round. It was too much for Team First Picks and Team Pacers as they failed to even get 20 points. Team All-Stars earn 200 points to force the tiebreaker with Team Pacers in the 2024 Skills Challenge

NBA All-Star 2024 Skills Challenge Winner

Tiebreaker Challenge

Team All-Stars: 58.8 seconds scored by Tyrese Maxey

Team Pacers: 38.3 seconds scored by Tyrese Haliburton

Result: Team Pacers win Skills Challenge.

In the Tiebreaker Challenge, both teams will need to make a halfcourt shot with the least amount of time. Team All-Stars had no rhythm as Tyrese Maxey stopped the time at 58.8 seconds. Team Pacers were also cold at the start before Tyrese Haliburton gave them the win after 38.3 seconds.

