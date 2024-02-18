NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest: Scores, Results and Winner

Quite possibly the highlight of the NBA All-Star Weekend over the past few years is the Starry 3-Point Contest. It has been more entertaining for many fans over the Slam Dunk Contest which has lost its luster due to the lack of participating stars. Nevertheless, let's look at the scores, results and winner of the 3-Point Shootout.

Damian Lillard of the Milwaukee Bucks has the opportunity to win back-to-back Starry 3-Point Contest. Karl-Anthony Towns will look to win his second 3-Point award, while six others are trying to win their first one.

Here's the full list of participants:

Damian Lillard (Milwaukee Bucks)

Karl-Anthony Towns (Minnesota Timberwolves)

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks)

Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)

Tyrese Haliburton (Indiana Pacers)

Donovan Mitchell (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz)

Malik Beasley (Milwaukee Bucks)

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Scores and Results

First Round

Trae Young: 26 points

Donovan Mitchell: 21 points

Tyrese Haliburton: 26 points

Malik Beasley: 20 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 26 points

Jalen Brunson: 24 points

Lauri Markkanen: 25 points

Damian Lillard: 26 points

Result: Donovan Mitchell, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson and Lauri Markkanen are eliminated. Trae Young, Tyrese Haliburton, Karl-Anthony Towns and Damian Lillard will shoot a 30-second tiebreaker round.

The first round was one for the ages since all participants scored at least 20 points. Four players scored 26 points, so a tiebreaker was needed since only three are going to the final round.

Trae Young set the pace with 26 points, which put pressure on Donovan Mitchell, Malik Beasley, Jalen Brunson and Lauri Markkanen. Beasley had the lowest score with 20 points, while Brunson and Markkanen were one make away to have scored 26 points.

Tiebreaker Round

Trae Young: 15 points

Tyrese Haliburton: 12 points

Karl-Anthony Towns: 16 points

Damian Lillard: 16 points

Result: Tyrese Haliburton is eliminated and Trae Young, Karl-Anthony Towns and Damian Lillard move into the final round.

NBA All-Star 2024 3-Point Contest Winner

Final Round

Karl-Anthony Towns: 24 points

Trae Young: 24 points

Damian Lillard: 26 points

Damian Lillard won the 2024 Starry 3-Point Contest for the second year in a row. Karl-Anthony Towns set the tone in the final round with 24 points, while Trae Young was also able to score 24. Lillard was at 24 points in the final second, but he made the last shot, which was a money ball, to get two more points and the victory.

