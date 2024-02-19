  • home icon
  • Basketball
  • NBA
  • 2024 NBA All-Star Game East vs West Player Stats and Box Score | February 18, 2024

2024 NBA All-Star Game East vs West Player Stats and Box Score | February 18, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 19, 2024 02:51 GMT
2024 NBA All-Star Game
2024 NBA All-Star Game East vs West Player Stats and Box Score

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game between the East and West is the highlight of the league this weekend. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference stars while LeBron James is at the helm of the Western Conference. As the matchup is held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Pacers, the East has home home-court advantage.

Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ superstar point guard, opened the hostilities with a barrage of points in the first 1:32 seconds of the game. He went 5-for-5 from deep for 15 points to push the East to a 53-47 first-quarter lead. Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns kept the West in striking distance, though.

After Haliburton’s explosion, it was Damian Lillard who erupted for the East in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. He had 18 second-quarter points to allow his team to carry a 104-89 halftime lead. The 192 points combined after one half is the most in the event’s history.

The West will be looking to put on a better performance to start the second half.

2024 NBA All-Star Game East vs West Player stats and box scores

Eastern Conference All-Stars stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Kevin Durant123410
LeBron James84300
Nikola Jokic82210
Luka Doncic23400
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander101200
Anthony Davis62201
Paul George81110
Kawhi Leonard52100
Karl-Anthony Towns102000
Steph Curry2 1 401
Devin Booker4 3 200
Anthony Edwards4 1 000

Western Conference All-Stars stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Giannis Antetokounmpo124100
Jayson Tatum121110
Bam Adebayo32200
Damian Lillard220310
Tyrese Haliburton183300
Paolo Banchero22400
Scottie Barnes23000
Jalen Brunson33300
Trae Young2130
Tyrese Maxey103000
Donovan Mitchell6 4 110
Jaylen Brown125 110

Quick Links

Edited by Michael Macasero
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...