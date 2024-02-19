2024 NBA All-Star Game East vs West Player Stats and Box Score | February 18, 2024

The 2024 NBA All-Star Game between the East and West is the highlight of the league this weekend. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Eastern Conference stars while LeBron James is at the helm of the Western Conference. As the matchup is held at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana, the home of the Pacers, the East has home home-court advantage.

Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ superstar point guard, opened the hostilities with a barrage of points in the first 1:32 seconds of the game. He went 5-for-5 from deep for 15 points to push the East to a 53-47 first-quarter lead. Kevin Durant and Karl-Anthony Towns kept the West in striking distance, though.

After Haliburton’s explosion, it was Damian Lillard who erupted for the East in the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. He had 18 second-quarter points to allow his team to carry a 104-89 halftime lead. The 192 points combined after one half is the most in the event’s history.

The West will be looking to put on a better performance to start the second half.

2024 NBA All-Star Game East vs West Player stats and box scores

Eastern Conference All-Stars stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Kevin Durant 12 3 4 1 0 LeBron James 8 4 3 0 0 Nikola Jokic 8 2 2 1 0 Luka Doncic 2 3 4 0 0 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 10 1 2 0 0 Anthony Davis 6 2 2 0 1 Paul George 8 1 1 1 0 Kawhi Leonard 5 2 1 0 0 Karl-Anthony Towns 10 2 0 0 0 Steph Curry 2 1 4 0 1 Devin Booker 4 3 2 0 0 Anthony Edwards 4 1 0 0 0

Western Conference All-Stars stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Giannis Antetokounmpo 12 4 1 0 0 Jayson Tatum 12 1 1 1 0 Bam Adebayo 3 2 2 0 0 Damian Lillard 22 0 3 1 0 Tyrese Haliburton 18 3 3 0 0 Paolo Banchero 2 2 4 0 0 Scottie Barnes 2 3 0 0 0 Jalen Brunson 3 3 3 0 0 Trae Young 2 1 3 0 Tyrese Maxey 10 3 0 0 0 Donovan Mitchell 6 4 1 1 0 Jaylen Brown 12 5 1 1 0