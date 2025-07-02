2026 recruit Jenica Lewis reveals true feelings about "role model" Caitlin Clark

There is no better role model for Jenica Lewis than Caitlin Clark. Lewis, who is a top 2026 recruit, revealed her true feelings for the Indiana Fever star in Tuesday's episode of the "No Cap Space" podcast.

Host Chaunte'l Powell asked Lewis what it was like for her watching fellow Iowa natives Clark and Hannah Stuelke make those deep runs in the NCAA Tournament with the Hawkeyes. Powell added that Clark has continued to make waves in the WNBA as well.

"Yeah, just even knowing them is really cool," Lewis said (Timestamp 3:34). "I mean, you talk to them and you like hear from them and you're just like, ‘Wow, those are the people you look up to.’ And like, being from Iowa, not a lot of people know you."

Jenica Lewis added that Clark and Stuelke have inspired her to achieve greater things in her basketball career.

"So just having role models as you do is a really big thing, and just being able to see them and see how they can accomplish so many things. Especially from being from Iowa, such a small state. But like, just being able to look up to them and know that they were in the same position that you are, so anything is really possible."

The Iowa Hawkeyes are one of the schools interested in signing Lewis ahead of the 2026-27 NCAA season. Lewis playing college ball in her home state isn't a lock, though, as she recently paid a visit to Oregon to check on the Ducks.

Lewis starred for Johnston High School last season, leading the Dragons in scoring, assists and steals. She averaged 18.0 points, 3.4 assists and 3.5 steals in the 2024-25 campaign.

Revisiting Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke's March Madness runs with Iowa

Caitlin Clark and Hannah Stuelke helped put Iowa basketball on the map, leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back appearances in the national championship game. They first reached the final in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, where Iowa faced LSU in the title game. Clark scored 30 points and issued eight assists in that contest but her efforts went for naught as LSU recorded a 102-85 victory.

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (left) and forward Hannah Stuelke (right) speak to the media after defeating the Connecticut Huskies in the Final Four of the 2024 NCAA Tournament

Caitlin Clark and Stuelke returned to Iowa for the 2023-24 season and reached the title game again, this time facing powerhouse South Carolina. The Hawkeyes lost 87-75 to the Gamecocks despite the two of them combining for 41 points in the final.

