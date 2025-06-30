“Why am I not featured?”: Caitlin Clark’s amusing reaction after being excluded from former teammate’s post

Caitlin Clark's love for her former Iowa Hawkeyes teammates has remained intact despite progressing in her career in the WNBA. The Indiana Fever star arguably had the greatest career in college basketball history, and a lot of credit goes to her bond with her former teammates.

The recent interaction between Clark and Jada Gyamfi was yet again a reminder of their unbreakable bond. On Monday, Gyamfi posted a multi-slide post on her Instagram account. The post featured a series of pictures of Gyamfi and her close friends.

"love clearly exists," she wrote in the caption.

Within an hour, Clark made her feelings known in the comments section. The Fever star posted an amusing comment, demanding an answer for not being featured in the post.

"Then why am I not featured," the Fever star jokingly asked.

Gyamfi replied:

"@caitlinclark22 I dream of you every night."

Clark pulling her former Iowa teammate's leg is not rare. The Fever star almost always comments on Gyamfi's posts. Earlier this month, Gyamfi made another post with multiple slides.

"the people that make the place," Gyamfi wrote in the caption.

Clark found no pictures of herself yet again. The Fever star hilariously took issue with it and posted an amusing comment, tagging her other former Iowa teammates.

"@katemartin @gabbie.marshall huh this is really weird… our photos must have not been clicked," Clark commented.

"She's going to cook you for dinner" - Aces coach Becky Hammon has the highest praise for Caitlin Clark

During her rookie season, a leaner Caitlin Clark found herself in a difficult position, at least in the first half of the season. The physicality of the league was tough on the Fever star, but things changed after the Olympic break.

This offseason, Clark took a drastic measure to deal with the physicality. She gained strength, and people realized it in March when she was flexing while cheering the Iowa team against Ohio State.

Before the matchup against the Fever on June 22, Hammon was asked about the threat that Caitlin Clark posed to her team.

"She's a beast, and she's just going to continue to keep getting better," Hammon said. "But she's a player you have to be physical with. If you just follow her around, she's going to cook you for dinner."

Hammon also addressed the physical plays against the Fever star. In light of the Fever and Connecticut Sun altercation, Hammon called out officials for not calling fouls on "bumping" and "grabbing."

"I think teammates should step in and defend Caitlin," Hammon added. "But at the end of the day, there's too much bumping, too much grabbing, too much fouling that's not getting called. And people are tired of getting hit."

