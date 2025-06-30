Iowa hooper Jada Gyamfi sends heartfelt note as former teammate Caitlin Clark earns All-Star captain honors

Iowa star Jada Gyamfi had a message for her former teammate Caitlin Clark after the Indiana Fever guard was named a WNBA All-Star Game captain. On Sunday, the league announced Clark and Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier earning the most fan votes and will serve as captains for the July 19 game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Gyamfi reacted to the news on Instagram story by reposting a graphic of Clark shared by the Indiana Fever:

"Just another day being extremely proud of you!."

Screenshot via Instagram (@jadagyamfi/IG)

Clark, who's averaging 18.2 points and 8.9 rebounds per game this season, will make her second All-Star appearance in as many years — this time as a captain, with the chance to draft her own team.

"It's cool that fans get to be a part of it and have a little impact on the game," Clark said (per ESPN).

"It's going to be special to do it here in this city. ... Trying to make it the best All-Star that the WNBA has ever had. It's certainly a cool honor ... Obviously I'm going to try and get my teammates on my team, that's the goal."

Jada Gyamfi played alongside Clark at Iowa for two seasons before Clark entered the WNBA draft last year and was selected No. 1 by the Fever. The pair played together in Iowa's Elite Eight, Final Four runs and two national championship games, with the team losing both.

Jada Gyamfi reposts video of Caitlin Clark receiving All-Star surprise

Jada Gyamfi added an Instagram story after the Indiana Fever posted a video of the moment Caitlin Clark learned she would be an All-Star captain.

Gyamfi's Instagram story (@jadagyamfi/IG)

WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert made a call to Fever coach Stephanie White to deliver the news.

"Caitlin, I just want to personally congratulate you on being named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star team," Engelbert said.

The team broke into applause.

"We gonna get this dub, Cathy," Clark replied.

Here's the video:

Meanwhile, Gyamfi will enter her senior season with the Hawkeyes this fall. She will act as a veteran mentor on a roster that finished 23-11 last season.

