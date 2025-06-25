Stephanie White makes massive statement on DeWanna Bonner reportedly wanting out of Indiana Fever: "Focussed on the team we have"

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed the swirling reports about DeWanna Bonner’s reported desire to leave the team. Bonner, who has been away from the franchise since June 11 due to personal reasons, has missed the last five games. Speculation around her absence intensified on Tuesday after a report sent shockwaves through the WNBA community.

Ad

According to multiple reports, Bonner has no intention of returning to the Fever and has even provided the front office with a list of her preferred trade destinations. When asked about the report ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Seattle Storm, coach White didn't mince words, stating that her focus is solely on the players currently with the team.

"I haven’t had a lot of conversations with her recently, really focused on the team we have right here and what we need to do to position ourselves to win," White said.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

DeWanna Bonner last suited up for the Indiana Fever during their tough 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 11. Coming off the bench, she logged 20 minutes and recorded five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. In total, the two-time WNBA champion has appeared in nine games for the Indiana-based franchise this season.

Also read: Alyssa Thomas drops ice-cold response to fiancee DeWanna Bonner’s reported desire to leave Caitlin Clark's Fever

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atishay Jain Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.



Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.



A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media. Know More