  • home icon
  • WNBA
  • DeWanna Bonner
  • Stephanie White makes massive statement on DeWanna Bonner reportedly wanting out of Indiana Fever: "Focussed on the team we have"

Stephanie White makes massive statement on DeWanna Bonner reportedly wanting out of Indiana Fever: "Focussed on the team we have"

By Atishay Jain
Modified Jun 25, 2025 02:19 GMT
WNBA: MAY 17 Chicago Sky at Indiana Fever - Source: Getty
Stephanie White makes massive statement on DeWanna Bonner reportedly wanting out of Indiana Fever: "Focussed on the team we have" (Image Source: Getty)

Indiana Fever head coach Stephanie White addressed the swirling reports about DeWanna Bonner’s reported desire to leave the team. Bonner, who has been away from the franchise since June 11 due to personal reasons, has missed the last five games. Speculation around her absence intensified on Tuesday after a report sent shockwaves through the WNBA community.

Ad

According to multiple reports, Bonner has no intention of returning to the Fever and has even provided the front office with a list of her preferred trade destinations. When asked about the report ahead of the Fever’s matchup against the Seattle Storm, coach White didn't mince words, stating that her focus is solely on the players currently with the team.

"I haven’t had a lot of conversations with her recently, really focused on the team we have right here and what we need to do to position ourselves to win," White said.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

DeWanna Bonner last suited up for the Indiana Fever during their tough 77-58 loss to the Atlanta Dream on June 11. Coming off the bench, she logged 20 minutes and recorded five points, two rebounds, two assists and a steal. In total, the two-time WNBA champion has appeared in nine games for the Indiana-based franchise this season.

Also read: Alyssa Thomas drops ice-cold response to fiancee DeWanna Bonner’s reported desire to leave Caitlin Clark's Fever

About the author
Atishay Jain

Atishay Jain

Twitter icon

Atishay Jain is a sports aficionado and an avid follower of the NBA and WNBA, with a deep admiration for LeBron James and Cristiano Ronaldo. Currently, he serves as an Assistant Content Manager with Sportskeeda's basketball team.

Atishay's career spans both Indian and international sports coverage, with a keen interest in cricket, football, basketball, and tennis. His previous roles at News9Live and Sports Tak included live blogging, anchoring sports shows, and participating in debates.

A graduate in Journalism from the Center for Management Studies in Bengaluru, India, Atishay brings a wealth of experience and passion to his work in sports media.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Atishay Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications