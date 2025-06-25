"It explains why Caitlin Clark is looking sad" - WNBA fans erupt as DeWanna Bonner exit rumors from Fever gains momentum

WNBA fans reacted to the news of DeWanna Bonner's potential exit from the Indiana Fever on Tuesday. Bonner had been inactive for the last two weeks, citing personal reasons.
According to Front Office Sports' Annie Costabile, several sources revealed that the two-time WNBA champion was not interested in "returning to play for the Fever." Costabile also wrote that Bonner is reportedly interested in joining the Atlanta Dream or the Phoenix Mercury.
The fans on social media reacted, with one commenting about Fever star Caitlin Clark.
"Well, it explains why Caitlin is looking sad."
Another fan blamed both the WNBA and Fever's senior advisor, Linn Dunn, for betraying Clark.
"Indy drew short straw with CC. WNBA had determined from the beginning to ruin her. Linn Dunn volunteered to stab her in the back."
Some die-hard WNBA fans also came in support of Bonner's demand to leave Indiana.
"DeWanna Bonner has earned the right to play for whomever she wants."
"Glad to hear. The Klan turned one of the best scorers ever into nothing. Free DB!"
A fan had a hilarious trade scenario in mind.
"Indiana and Chicago could do the funniest trade right now. 😂," the fan wrote.
However, a fan painted her as a quitter.
"After all that she quit ? A quitter ? I don’t get it," the fan wrote.
A fan wondered if DeWanna Bonner's motive was to play alongside her partner, Alyssa Thomas, who plays for the Phoenix Mercury.
"Maybe it’s because her wife plays in Phoenix?🤷♂️."
DeWanna Bonner's chemistry with Indiana Fever was "off" from the start
DeWanna Bonner has established herself among one of the top scorers in the league. The WNBA star is playing her 16th year in the league, but not much of her offensive prowess seemed to have been impacted until she arrived in Indiana.
Since she was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2009, Bonner had never averaged in single digits. She signed a one-year deal with the Fever in February.
According to FOS' Annie Costabile, the Bonner's fit with the Fever was "off" since the beginning. Bonner, an elite scorer, had expected to be one of the starters alongside Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.
Bonner was in the starting lineup in the first three games for the Fever. However, coach Stephanie White benched the veteran player in favor of Lexie Hull, who is having one of her better seasons.
DeWanna Bonner played nine games in the Fever jersey and averaged a career low 7.1 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists per game in 21 minutes, her lowest since her rookie season.