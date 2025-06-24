“They need a male heterosexual coach”: Jason Whitlock takes brutal dig at Stephanie White and Fever for not unlocking Caitlin Clark's superstardom

The Indiana Fever put an elite roster around Caitlin Clark this offseason. They also hired Stephanie White after firing Christie Sides, who led the team to a playoff appearance. However, despite the changes, Indiana hasn't lived tall to the expectations.

Under White, the Fever are the fifth-best team in the league, in both offensive and defensive ratings. However, they haven't been able to capitalize on those ratings, and according to Jason Whitlock, the real problem with the Fever was something else.

In one of his X posts on Tuesday, Whitlock wrote that the Indiana Fever atmosphere and the "lesbian culture" in the WNBA were not conducive to Clark's growing fame.

"The Indiana Fever are not built for the superstardom of Caitlin Clark," he wrote in the post. "They’re so captured by the lesbian culture within the WNBA that they’re afraid to build the right kind of team and atmosphere around Caitlin Clark."

Moreover, in the video from his "Fearless with Jason Whitlock" show, the former Fox Sports basketball analyst suggested that the Fever should replace their coach, Stephanie White, who is in a relationship with ESPN's sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Whitlock said that the Fever needed a heterosexual coach to lead Clark and change the lesbian culture to unlock her full potential.

"They're so captured by the lesbian culture within the WNBA that they're afraid to build the right kind of team and atmosphere around Caitlin Clark and that's what they should be doing," Whitlock said. "They need a male heterosexual coach. My preference would be Mark Jackson."

In his over-a-minute soliloquy, Whitlock also criticized Clark for being emotional like every other woman.

"Caitlin Clark is not innocent. All this, she's like any other woman. She's a tiny bit emotional," he added. "She wants to feel like she is in a safe space and a cocoon of support ... she needs a little extra support, but squeeze is worth the juice. Give her what she wants, it will be worth it."

In 13 games, the seventh-seeded Indiana Fever boasts a 6-7 record. Since Clark has returned from the quad injury, the Fever have suffered two consecutive defeats after back-to-back wins, including one against the New York Liberty.

Jason Whitlock rips Caitlin Clark after Aces snatch game away from Indiana Fever

The Fever were on the road to face the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday. After an early eight-point deficit in the first quarter, the Fever took control of the game behind Aliyah Boston's stellar performance.

However, the veteran group of A'ja Wilson, Chelsea Gray and Jackie Young took control of the game in the fourth quarter, snatching an 89-81 win away from the Fever.

Caitlin Clark had one of the worst offensive games of her sophomore season. She committed eight turnovers and made just 1-of-10 attempts from the 3-point line. She also shot just 7-of-20 in field goal attempts.

Jason Whitlock slammed her performance in a post on X and said that she had been shaken since the on-court fight with Angel Reese.

"7 turnovers for Clark again. Awful performance today. 1 of 7 from three. She’s shook since the Barbie Brawl," he said.

In the last two games, Clark has recorded 34.0% FG shooting, including 5.8% from the 3-point line.

