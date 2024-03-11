Drake’s love story with the Kentucky Wildcats basketball program goes a long way. He has kept his association with the Wildcats through various appearances with the team over the years, with some of them getting iconic status in the college basketball folklore. The rapper just recreated one such iconic meme from 2014 ahead of the upcoming SEC tournament and March Madness.

Drake took to Instagram to share a snap of himself sitting alone in the Wildcats meeting room. It was a recreation of his iconic photograph from a decade ago when he spent time in the team's film room during the 2014-15 season. He lamented that all the guys from that time weren't around to recreate it with him.

“Oh hell nah all my brothers left me,” Drake wrote in the caption.

The original photo dates back to the 2014 season when the 'One Dance' singer sat in the Wildcats film room with the then-members of the team. He also wore the same training outfit as the other players and looked engrossed in watching the game film as any player would before the Big Blue Madness.

The Wildcats have made it to the SEC tournament after finishing fourth in the conference. In their final game, they overcame the Tennessee Volunteers 85-81. Now, they will head to Nashville, Tennessee, to try and get an automatic spot in the March Madness. While their opponent isn't known yet, they will take the court at the Bridgestone Arena on March 16.

Fans in splits after Drake's recreation of the iconic moment

The college basketball world was in splits on seeing Drake recreate the iconic meme from the 2014 True Blue Madness. Fans were of the opinion that the original photo was a classic, and the rapper looked pretty serious in it. Some even joked that he would surely get drafted this time around. Here are a few reactions.

As the Wildcats wrapped up the regular season, the rapper posed for a photograph with head coach John Calipari. Both bumped into each other during the celebration of the victory over the Volunteers. His interest in basketball has been apparent, and his love story with Kentucky basketball is going strong.

