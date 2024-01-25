$3,200,000 NIL-valued Caleb Williams backs Angel Reese as two tickets for LSU vs South Carolina reach $3,500

Thursday's clash between Angel Reese’s ninth-ranked LSU Tigers and the undefeated, top-ranked South Carolina Gamecocks is set to be a blockbuster.

Former USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams, with an NIL valuation of $3.2 million, has backed Reese for the victory in the top 10 matchup.

Williams shared an Instagram story featuring his ticket for the games. He is not just attending the game in Baton Rouge on Thursday but is also scheduled for South Carolina's home game against Missouri on Feb. 8.

His Instagram story revealed that he paid $3,500 for two tickets to the game between LSU (18-2, 5-1 Southeastern Conference), which won the national title last season, and South Carolina (17-0, 5-0), which won national titles in 2022 and 2017.

This marquee matchup is highly anticipated, with both teams considered strong contenders for the national championship.

The last encounter saw South Carolina dominating LSU with an 88-64 victory at home in February.

As compared to last time, Kim Mulkey's team is strengthened by key additions of Hailey Van Lith, Annesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams, alongside stars Angel Reese and Flau’jae Johnson.

Angel Reese's message after Flau'Jae Johnson controversy

LSU forward Angel Reese's dominant performance on the court continues, as she secured her fourth consecutive double-double against the Arkansas Razorbacks. Reese, who boasts an On3 NIL valuation of $1.7 million, expressed gratitude for her mother, Angel Webb, on Instagram, labeling her:

"My favorite lady"

Reese addressed her other publicly after recent controversies involving Reese's teammate, Flau'Jae Johnson, and their mothers. It all started with Angel Webb's Instagram post that criticized Johnson's grammatical errors, which ignited a social media exchange.

Johnson's mother, Kia Brooks, fired back, pointing out Reese’s academic concerns and advising humility. This off-court drama coincided with Reese's benching in a game against Kent State and her subsequent absence from four games, leading to speculations of academic issues.

However, upon her return against Virginia Tech, Reese attributed her absence to mental health concerns:

"My mental health is the most important thing before anything."

Despite the challenges, Reese has regained her stellar form, as LSU prepares for an impactful NCAA tournament run under Kim Mulkey.

