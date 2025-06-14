"3/4 of my whole life": Laura Govan shows love to her kids with heartfelt snap of Alijah, Hamiley & Izela Arenas

Former reality show star and AAU coach Laura Govan posts a lot about her kids, all of whom are rising basketball stars. On Friday, she showed love for her kids on Instagram by sharing a picture.

"3/4 of My WHOLE LIFE!!! @alijah0arenas @izelaarenas @hamileyarenas0," Govan wrote.

The story featured her eldest, Louisville star Izela Arenas, her second child, five-star USC signee Alijah Arenas and her third child, freshman high school star Hamiley Arenas.

Her youngest son, Aloni Arenas, was not present.

Laura Govan shares photo of three of her children, Alijah, Hamiley, and Izela Arenas (source: IG/ lauramgovan)

Alijah, who signed with Klutch Sports in May, wore a T-shirt featuring the agency's logo in the photo.

Meanwhile, Laura Govan, who was the head coach of Hamiley's AAU squad, Why Not Premier, also posted a photo of the high school freshman star and her elder brother, Alijah, who was wearing a garland of chocolates in the photo.

"Twins," Govan wrote.

Laura Govan shares image featuring Alijah Arenas and Hamiley Arenas (source: IG/ lauramgovan)

Govan shares all four of her children with former NBA star Gilbert Arenas. The one not featured in the photos is Aloni Arenas, who is still in middle school.

Laura Govan got emotional during son Alijah Arenas' graduation

Laura Govan's eldest son, Alijah, is about to enter his freshman year at USC. While he will be staying nearby, as she also lives in Southern California, the former reality show star became emotional when he graduated from Chatsworth High School (Los Angeles, California).

"YOU ALREADY KNOW … 🖤 My Living Breathing Miracle 🙌🏽 @alijah0arenas Nothing Like A Mothers LoVe … MySun My LoVe …. 🖤 & My Other Baby @_jaydennnn._" she said in her caption, also mentioning Alijah's girlfriend, Jayden.

Alijah took a photo with his mom and other members from her side of the family, along with his girlfriend, Jayden.

During his senior year, Alijah led Chatsworth to the CIF City Section Open Division finals but failed to lead the team to victory. He did have another chance of ending high school with a championship at the CIF Division II state championships' final game, but was not able to secure a title. He became a McDonald's All-American.

