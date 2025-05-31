"My crew": Laura Govan shares wholesome poolside moment with children Aloni, Hamiley, Izela and Alijah Arenas (PHOTO)

AAU coach and former reality star Laura Govan's social media is filled with selfies and posts about her kids. With the school year done and summer kicking in, the mother of four posted a photo of all her kids, Aloni, Hamiley, Izela and Alijah Arenas, hanging out at the pool on Friday.
My Crew My Babies ... Motherhood ..." Govan wrote.
The siblings all play basketball, and this free time together amid their busy schedules was a welcome one for Govan. Izela is a freshman at Louisville, while Alijah is getting ready to transition to college and suit up for USC. Meanwhile, Aloni and Hamiley are playing AAU ball, with Aloni seeing action for Compton Magic, while Hamiley plays for her mom's team, Why Not Premier.
The family time comes after escaping a harrowing ordeal, as Alijah narrowly avoided death after crashing his Tesla Cybertruck into a tree. The accident happened in April, and he almost suffocated as he was trapped inside the burning vehicle.
Alijah is on the road to full recovery, in time for his freshman year with the Tojans. As for Govan, she and Hamiley are expected to return to the Nike EYBL circuit with Why Not Premier soon, while Aloni will continue to play for Compton Magic in the Adidas 3SSB Jr. circuit.
How are Laura Govan and Why Not Premier doing in the Nike EYBL circuit?
From May 16-18, 15U coach Laura Govan and her team, including daughter Hamiley Arenas, were in Hoover, Alabama, for Session 2 of the Nike EYBL circuit. They started the event with a crushing defeat against the hometown Alabama Southern Starz 15 EYBL. However, the team bounced back against Team Durant.
On May 17, Why Not Premier won against Proformance Hawaii 15 EYBL in the morning game, but lost to Sports Academy Swish 15 EYBL in the afternoon. It wrapped up Session 2 with a victory over Northwest Legends 15 EYBL on May 18.
After two sessions, Why Not Premier has a 6-4 record in the Victory Conference, and is in seventh place. All Iowa Attack sits atop the conference standings with an unbeaten 10-0 record.