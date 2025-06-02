Gilbert Arenas' ex Laura Govan radiates confidence as she strikes a pose, embracing her passion and purpose in the coaching world [PHOTO]

Laura Govan may be more known for being a former reality show star with "Basketball Wives LA" and being the ex of Gilbert Arenas. These days, however, she is thriving as an AAU coach for the girls' Nike EYBL 15U squad, Why Not Premier.

On Monday, the mom of Izela, Alijah, Hamiley, and Aloni Arenas, all basketball stars themselves, posted a photo of her in action while coaching Why Not Premier 15U, which includes her youngest daughter, Hamiley.

"It's in the blood, Coaching/ Playing @hamileyarenas0 @whynotpremier," she wrote in her Instagram story's caption.

Laura Govan in action while coaching Why Not Premier in the Nike EYBL circuit (source: IG/ lauramgovan)

Despite rising to fame through a reality show, Govan was a high school basketball standout, playing for Oakland High School and leading California in scoring in her high school days.

She went to New Mexico State University and did some coaching gigs before eventually landing desk jobs with several NBA teams, eventually meeting former NBA All-Star Gilbert Arenas.

Nowadays, she has become a social media star, often posting about her children and their achievements in basketball. Izela is a college freshman star at Louisville, while Alijah Arenas will be entering his freshman year at USC this fall after a stellar senior high school season.

Meanwhile, Hamiley is entering her sophomore year at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) and playing under her mom during the AAU season, while middle school standout Aloni is already grabbing attention as part of Compton Magic in the Adidas 3SSB Jr. circuit.

Laura Govan as coach for Why Not Premier 15U

After two sessions in the Nike EYBL circuit, Laura Govan showed she is no slouch as a head coach, leading Why Not Premier to six wins and four losses after Session II in Alabama last May.

While they lost against Mokan Elite 15 EYBL during their Session 1 opener on April 25, they bounced back, beating Mountain West Premier 15 EYBL later that same day.

On April 26, they defeated Cal Stars but lost to All Iowa Attack, though they ended Session 1 in Phoenix on a high note, beating Prime Nation 15 EYBL on April 27.

For Session 2, they traveled to Hoover, Alabama, though they got squashed by Alabama Southern Starz 15 EYBL, but had a big bounce-back win over Team Durant's U15 squad on May 16.

They split day two again, beating Proformance Hawaii in the first game but lost to Sports Academy Swish 15 EYBL in the next game. They ended Session 2 by beating Northwest Legends 15 EYBL on May 18.

