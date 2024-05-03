Kim Mulkey lost her star player Angel Reese and other performers to the transfer season, leading to a busy transfer summer. However, Kim Mulkey and her team were initially not very loud about their transfer plans. Looking to improve LSU's roster for the upcoming season, Mulkey has finally added a few names to the team.

In this article, let's have a look at the three big commitments Kim Mulkey has secured ahead of the 2024 campaign.

3 big commitments Kim Mulkey secured ahead of LSU's 2024 college basketball season ft. Bella Hines

#3, Shayeann Day-Wilson

Shayeann Day-Wilson is a former Miami Hurricanes guard who averaged 11.9 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game in the 2023-24 season. She has committed to Kim Mulkey's LSU after one season with the Hurricanes.

Day-Wilson started her collegiate career at Duke in 2021 and was named the ACC Freshman of the Year. She continued playing for them for 2 seasons, before transferring to Miami. At Duke, she averaged 12.7 points and 3.7 assists per game.

Day-Wilson had an amazing start to the collegiate career, as she secured 12 double figures with Duke in her sophomore year. Along with that, she was also named ACC Freshman of the Week three times and USBWA National Freshman of the Week once.

#2, Kaylin Gilbert

Kaylin Gilbert was a No.31 recruit from the class of 2022. During her high school, she was named the Hillsborough County Player of the Year twice. She was also named First-Team All-State three times. As a sophomore, she averaged 32.1 points per game.

Gilbert began her collegiate career with the Arizona Wildcats, where she averaged 4.9 points per game as a freshman. She started her career with two double-digit scores in her first two games. She was also named the Pac-12 Freshman of the Week once.

As a sophomore in the 2023-24 season, she was Arizona's leading scorer after averaging 15.1 points per game. She started 19 out of 23 games and led the team with the second-most rebounds at 5.3 per game.

#1, Bella Hines

Bella Hines is another four-star prospect whose services were secured by Kim Mukley. She made her official visit during LSU's March Madness matches against Rice and Tennessee. Bella Hines, a top 35 recruit, is currently the No.1 player in New Mexico.

As a junior, she averaged 32.5 points per game in the 2022-23 season for Eldorado High School. She was one of the most lethal bucket-getters in America.

Along with LSU, she also shortlisted other reputable programs like Iowa, Baylor, Arizona, Florida State, Texas Tech, NC State, West Virginia, TCU, and Kansas State.

In the 2023-24 season, she averaged 32.5 points, 2.2 assists, and 6.7 rebounds per game. In her overall high school career, she averaged 38.6 points per game and displayed a potential to become the next big thing in women's basketball.