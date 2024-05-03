It is the fourth season for coach Kim Mulkey at LSU, and she was faced with a tough task right away to find a replacement for Angel Reese, who went to the Chicago Sky of the WNBA. Hailey Van Lith also departed from the program after a disappointing season. Kim Mulkey added five new players to the Tigers' roster via the transfer portal.

Guards Mjracle Sheppard, Kailyn Gilbert, and Shayeann Day-Wilson are the new choices of Mulkey to strengthen the LSU roster for the season ahead. She also roped in Jersey Wolfenbarger and Jada Richard.

Aneesah Morrow, Mikaylah Willimas, and Flaujae Johnson will continue to be at the heart of the Tigers' offense. But who else could Kim Mulkey have chosen to give them more strength?

3 players Kim Mulkey missed out on from the Spring transfer portal

Laila Phelia

The first-team All-Big Ten selection transferred from the Michigan Wolverines to the Texas Longhorns. The Wolverines lost six players to the transfer portal.

Phelia averaged 16.8 points per game and shot 42.3% from the field and 32.1% from three-point range. Phelia reached double figures 29 times. The star had twelve 20-point games and one 30-point game against Indiana.

In January 2024, Phelia became the 31st Michigan player to surpass 1,000 career points. The star could have been a decent addition to the LSU roster.

Saylor Poffenbarger

NCAA Womens Basketball: Arkansas at South Carolina

Saylor, who was transferred from Arkansas Razorbacks to Maryland Terrapins, could have done well at LSU.

The star averaged a massive 11.2 rebounds per game last season for the Razorbacks. She also posted an average of 10.2 PPG, 1.6 assists per game, and shot 35.5% from the field and 32.9% from three-point range. In November, Saylor had 23 rebounds in a single game in a 71-58 victory. The star was committed to UConn at the start of her career and then moved to the Razorbacks.

Aaronette Vonleh

NCAA Womens Basketball: NCAA Tournament Albany Regional-Colorado vs Iowa

After entering her name in the transfer portal this year, Aaronette Vonleh moved from Colorado to Baylor. A 2024 All-Pac 12 selection, Vonleh averaged 14.0 PPG and 5.2 RPG in the 2023-24 season.

In her sophomore season, the star had three 20-plus games and scored in double figures 25 times. Given the vacuum created by Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese, the star addition to the roster would have bolstered the offense of the Tigers.

Who else do you think should have been considered by Kim Mulkey for the roster reconstruction? Let us know in the comments section below.