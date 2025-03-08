$30 million worth La La Anthony drops 1-word reaction to hype up birthday boy Kiyan Anthony after he leads LuHi to finals

Kiyan Anthony made his mother, La La Anthony, proud on Friday after he led Long Island Lutheran (LuHi) to the EYBL Scholastic Tournament championship game. The Syracuse signee scored 16 points on his 18th birthday to power LuHi to a thrilling 58-52 victory over CIA Bella Vista at Riverview Park Activities Center in North Augusta, South Carolina.

Anthony, who is the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, shot 4-for-12 from the field, including 1-for-5 from beyond the arc. He made a living at the charity stripe, going 7-for-9 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed seven rebounds, dished out two assists and recorded two steals in 30 minutes of action.

SportsCenter NEXT posted Anthony's highlights in that contest on its Instagram page and the teen phenom's mom was quick to react to it. La La Anthony, who has a net worth of $30 million (per Celebrity Net Worth), dropped a one-word reaction in the comment section of the post, which has already generated more than a thousand likes.

"Super," Anthony wrote with four fire emojis.

La La Anthony commented on an Instagram post featuring his son Kiyan Anthony's achievements in the EYBL Scholastic Conference Tournament. Source: Instagram/@sportscenternext

Kiyan Anthony gets offensive help from Mingo brothers in LuHi's win over CIA Bella Vista

It wasn't just Kiyan Anthony who punished the CIA Bella Vista defense as two other LuHi players scored in double figures in the semifinal clash. Dylan Mingo scored 14 points in 32 minutes. He shot 4-of-10 from the floor, including 1-of-4 from the 3-point area. He also knocked down five of his six free-throw attempts.

Kiyan Anthony, son of NBA star Carmelo Anthony, warms up before the Team Melo and Georgia Stars game at the Nike Peach Jam at Riverview Park Activities Center. Photo: Imagn

Mingo, who had five rebounds and one assist against CIA Bella Vista, was a disruptive force on the defensive end. He racked up three steals and one block to help LuHi reach the final.

Kayden Mingo's offensive numbers weren't far behind his brother's, dropping 11 points on 4-of-10 shooting. He shot 1-of-2 from beyond the arc and 2-of-4 at the charity stripe. He came close to recording a triple-double, collecting nine rebounds and nine assists in 32 minutes. He also had a pair of steals.

Jaion Pitt led CIA Bella Vista, scoring 11 points in a losing effort. Miles Sadler and Paul Osaruyi also contributed, each dropping nine points.

LuHi will next face the winner of the clash between Link Academy and Sunrise Christian in the final on Saturday.

