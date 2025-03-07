Fired up La La Anthony reacts in 2 words as son Kiyan Anthony dominates in LUHI’s win over Brewster Academy

La La Anthony celebrated son Kiyan Anthony's big game for Long Island Lutheran High School against Brewster Academy on Thursday. Carmelo Anthony's son dropped a team-high 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds in 32 minutes, shooting 6-for-10 from the field and 2-for-5 from deep in a Nike Elite Youth Basketball League game.

The Syracuse signee's mother reacted to his remarkable performance as she shared an Instagram story about Kiyan's performance in the win over Brewster.

"Still going 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥," she captioned the first story.

La La's first story

Kiyan Anthony is the No. 1-ranked player in New York for the Class of 2025 per 247Sports.

But despite being a dominant player during his high school tenure and a highly-rated prospect in the 2025 class, Anthony wasn't named an All-American this year. Cameron Boozer, Cayden Boozer and Alijah Arenas, sons of former NBA players with a lot of hype, were named to the teams' rosters back in January.

Kiyan Anthony posted a great game against father Carmelo Anthony's former high school team

The day before Kiyan Anthony led his Long Island Lutheran High School to a win over Brewster, he went off against Oak Hill Academy, the team his father played for during his teenage years. Anthony led his squad to a 71-61 comeback win over Oak Hill, prompting another reaction from his mother on social media.

La La posted an Instagram story to show her excitement about Kiyan's 25-point performance with his father watching courtside.

"@kiyananthony went craaazzzyyyyyy today!!!!" La La posted on social media.

La La was hyped after Kiyan scored 25 points against Melo's old high school team. (Image via Instagram/lala)

After the game, Kiyan Anthony shared his thoughts on getting the better of his dad's old team.

"I just love the game, so I'm always locked in and competing at the highest level is fun to me," Kiyan said per ESPN. "But, yeah, it's definitely cool to be able to play against my dad's old school and get the win."

It was the second time Kiyan and the Crusaders have beaten Oak Hill this season. They won 76-41 in their first meeting last month.

