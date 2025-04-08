$35M-worth Urban Meyer, Tim Tebow react as Florida claims third national championship in thrilling win over Houston

Florida legends Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow praised the Gators after they captured their third national championship on Monday with a thrilling 65-63 victory over the Houston Cougars at Alamodome. Meyer and Tebow celebrated Florida's come-from-behind victory on X (formerly called Twitter).

Meyer, who's worth $35 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, replied to a post from The Triple Option podcast where he predicted on March 23 that the Florida Gators are going to win it all. He basked in the glory of his correct prediction.

"Never a doubt! #GoGators," Meyer wrote.

Tim Tebow replied to Florida's post about its win over Houston, lauding the Gators' resilience in the NCAA title game.

"What a game! So resilient. As always go gators," Tebow wrote.

The Florida Gators had to dig deep against the Houston Cougars, who built a 42-30 lead with less than 16 minutes remaining in the second half. Florida battled back, embarking on an 18-6 run to tie the game at 48-48 with 7:54 left.

Houston grabbed a 63-62 lead with 2:05 remaining following a free throw from Joseph Tugler, but that proved to be the Cougars' final point of the game. Florida outscored Houston 3-0 the rest of the way, with the Cougars committing four turnovers in the final two minutes.

Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow's championship pedigree with Florida

Urban Meyer and Tim Tebow have plenty of experience when it comes to winning national championships, as they had led the Florida Gators football team to two NCAA titles in the late 2000s.

They first won the national championship in the 2006 FBS season, beating the Ohio State Buckeyes 41-14 in the Finals. Tebow accounted for two of Florida's five touchdowns, completing his lone pass for one yard and a score. The backup quarterback also ran for 39 yards and a touchdown.

They captured their second NCAA title together in the 2008 FBS season, beating the Oklahoma Sooners 24-14 in the national championship game. Tebow wreaked havoc through the air and on the ground, accounting for 340 total yards.

Tim Tebow delivered for Urban Meyer, completing 18 of 30 passes for 231 yards and two touchdowns with two interceptions. He also punished Oklahoma's defensive line, running for 109 yards on 22 carries.

The Gators' basketball team also enjoyed success during that period, winning back-to-back NCAA titles in 2006 and 2007.

