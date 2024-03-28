Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders has been hyping up his son's 2025 NFL draft prospects during the off-season as his team gears up for spring training.

The $45 million worth Sanders (as per celebrity net worth) recently showed off a video on Instagram of his sons, Shedeur and Deion Sanders Jr., going through an intense workout during their vacation.

"Just because we're on vacation that don't mean the work stops! Everyday we Hustle. The Work Never Stops! @shedeursanders @deionsandersjr @dcj_7 @selectqbathletics #CoachPrime," Sanders captioned.

Deion Sanders speaks about Shedeur Sander's and Travis Hunter's futures

Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter are some of the most talented college football players and their talent was on display last season.

After declining the option of declaring for the 2024 NFL Draft, they are expected to be some of the top picks in the class of 2025.

ESPN's NFL draft analyst Matt Miller has picked both prospects as top 3 in their respective positions in the class of 2025.

Their coach, Deion Sanders, who brought them to Colorado from Jackson State, has a close connection with both prospects and has previously hinted at having some influence over their NFL careers.

During a recent interview on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast, the outspoken coach admitted that he had an idea of which destinations would be ideal for the talented Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter.

"I know where I want them to go," Sanders said. "So, it's certain cities that ain't going to happen. It's going to be an Eli."

Coach Prime went on to explain why certain cities were ideal fits for certain prospects and gave an example of his move to the Atlanta Falcons in the 1989 NFL Draft.

"There were certain cities that fit [for me]," Coach Prime said. "Atlanta fit, and I want that for my kids. All of them. I want the right fit. [Atlanta] was the first time I saw Black people in positions of authority. It blew my mind. It was real in Atlanta. I had never seen anything like that in my life."

Shedeur Sanders passed for 3,230 yards on 69.3% accuracy, with 27 touchdowns and three interceptions. Travis Hunter recorded 721 yards on 57 catches, culminating in five touchdowns and three interceptions on defense.

The duo were on a team that went 4-8 but still ended up being lauded for their talent.