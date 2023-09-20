"This brother is special", "Star written all over him": Stephen A Smith can't stop raving about Shedeur Sanders the QB

While Deion Sanders has stolen all the headlines, his son, Shedeur Sanders, has been right there with him, being hailed all over the country as a special talent and the engine behind the Colorado juggernaut.

Making the step up from the FCS to the FBS level has been effortless for the sensational quarterback. The perception around Shedeur changed from initial doubt to shock at just how good he actually is.

On the YouTube "Stephen A. Smith Show," Smith talked about why Shedeur Sanders stands out as a special prospect and the qualities that make him so well-regarded.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Look at him go through his progressions. Look at his arm strength," Smith said. "This brother is special. And when you consider his skill set, that's one thing to consider the fact that (this) brother is Prime Time Deion Sanders' son.

"So, you look at his poise, leadership capabilities, how protective he is of his father, he was standing at midfield when his father shook hands with (Colorado State) Coach (Jay) Norvell after the game, because of what Coach Norvell said about him, said about his father."

He further praised Shedeur Sanders' ability to perform under pressure:

"I mean, the poise under pressure, the big moments. He doesn't shy away from it. He embraces it. He has star written all over him."

Shedeur Sanders gets the praise that he's due

Due to his father's celebrity and his own excellent performances on the gridiron, Shedeur Sanders has gone from being underrated to getting high praise from all quarters with Heisman Trophy shouts and NFL draft projections.

Sanders was the Southwestern Athletic Conference Freshman of the Year in 2021 and the Deacon Jones Trophy winner as the nation's top HBCU player and SWAC Offensive Player of the Year in 2022.

In what turned out to be a star-studded weekend in Boulder with celebrities basking in the Coach Prime glow, one celebrity showed where his allegiances lie.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson – on the set of ESPN's "College GameDay" – removed his jacket to reveal a Shedeur jersey underneath.

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons on an episode of "The Edge with Micah Parsons" was another celebrity to hype up Shedeur:

"You look at the way his son (Shedeur) has been playing. His son’s been playing at a Heisman level. I don’t know if anyone expected this. I think people just said, 'Hey, he’s just Prime Time’s son, and a lot of people slept on him. But, hey, I’m letting you know now: 'Keep proving the people wrong.It’s something special. You’re doing what you need to do.'”

It shows just how much his stock has grown that when his father and Tom Brady were conversing on an episode of the "Let's Go!" podcast, Brady gave Shedeur advice on whether he needed a Rolls Royce Cullinan or not:

“I think he needs to get his (butt) in the film room and spend as much time in there as possible. Less time in the car and more time in the film room.”

Shedeur Sanders is currently Prime Time, and the football fraternity is taking notice.