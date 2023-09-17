Tom Brady pays ultimate compliment to Shedeur Sanders after Colorado's thrilling win vs CSU

You could say Shedeur Sanders pulled off a Tom Brady late in Colorado's game against Colorado State this weekend. And fans did, echoing that sentiment on social media en masse after a thrilling 43-35 OT win for Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes.

Per the Associated Press, it was the biggest fourth-quarterback comeback for Colorado since 2005.

Shedeur Sanders himself said he went 'Brady Mode' late to seal the win in double overtime.

Tom Brady certainly took notice on Sunday.

Tom Brady pays ultimate compliment to Shedeur Sanders

After the Colorado Buffaloes QB went supernova to pull off a win, he said:

"All I was thinking was Brady mode. That's it."

Brady circled back to that this morning, telling Shedeur Sanders:

"I just want to go Shedeur mode at some point in life."

The young Colorado quarterback finished the game throwing for 348 yards and four touchdowns.

Brady has seemingly been mentoring Sanders off the field. After their first game of the season, Deion Sanders' son said that the GOAT QB texted him after the win.

“It was cool hearing from him, knowing he’s still watching."

The young QB also said that he has been working with the Patriots legend, who's helping him understand to not just focus on the good things, but also pay attention to the bad things.

Where does Tom Brady stand on a potential return to the NFL?

There were rumors last week that the New York Jets were considering enticing Brady out of retirement after Aaron Rodgers' season-ending Achilles injury.

Those rumors, however, were quickly shot down on social media.

Technically, Brady could still make a return to the NFL, considering his move to join the Raiders ownership has not yet been made official. That could come in October at the Fall Meeting, per Ian Rapoport, or later in December.

Until then, Brady could still make a stunning return to the gridiron, though the possibility of that happening is minuscule.