4X NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal's son Shaqir and his entire crew poses with Drake in his latest IG post

Drake has had his fair share of connections with NBA players. Not only that, but he also takes an interest in high school and college basketball. The Champagne Papi is good friends with famous NBA players, including Stephen Curry and LeBron James. These famous athletes often attend his concerts.

Recently, Drake had a performance at the Crypto.com Arena, as he is currently in the middle of his new album's tour, 'It's All A Blur'. He was in LA for two days. He performed at the Lakers home on August 21 and 22. Shaquille O'Neal's son, Shaqir O'Neal, attended the concert with his friends. He posted an Instagram Story of him and his group with Champagne Papi backstage.

While his father, Shaquille O'Neal, is a big-time music enthusiast himself, he wasn't there to attend the show. Going by the name of 'DJ Diesel', Shaq knows how to turn up the crowd.

Shaqir wasn't the only famous teen in attendance. Drake invited LeBron James and his son Bronny to walk out with him, as he made his entrance in the Arena. In the photo posted by Shaqir, LeBron James is casually standing at the very back. Aubrey having the King accompany him on stage was a special moment.

Drake and LeBron James go way back

Drake has been in the music industry for a long while. Though he wasn't always well-known and famous. There was a time when he struggled to stand out. Back in 2009, Champagne Papi released an album called "So Far Gone," and King James was there to support the new artist.

The longtime supporter and his son Bronny stood, as Aubrey showed his appreciation to LeBron.

"He came (LeBron James) all the way to Toronto, Canada, to support me when I was trying to figure out how I can live my dreams. And so tonight, however, many years later, it's an honor to be inside his building while we're both still on this earth," said Drake.

Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest last month and has been making a steady recovery. While not seen yet on the court, Bronny has been going out with his family. The USC commit had the college basketball world shaken when the news about his cardiac arrest went out.

Luckily, now all-well, Bronny will soon make his on-court appearance, as his freshman season nears. He is one of the most-anticipated high school prospects to start his college basketball career. It will be interesting to see Bronny debut for the Trojans this November as the season kicks off. Until then, the teen will continue to make steady progress with his overall health.