$5,000,000 worth Steve Sarkisian’s wife Loreal Sarkisian backs Longhorns as Red Raiders thrash Texas in 78-67 matchup

Steve Sarkisian's wife, Loreal, is not taking a breather after the Longhorns crashed out of the College Football Playoff in the Sugar Bowl game against the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

The 2023 college football season might be over for Steve Sarkisian, but not for his wife. She appeared at the Texas Tech Red Raiders vs Texas Longhorns college basketball game in Austin.

As she graced courtside seats in the Moody Center at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, Loreal Sarkisian posted a story on Instagram.

She shared a snap of the 6-foot-9 forward Dylan Disu taking a free throw and captioned it with the Longhorns logo.

Loreal Sarkisian has shown her unwavering support for Steve's team, especially before the Sugar Bowl. She actively partook in the Sugar Bowl festivities parade around Jackson Square, New Orleans.

Texas Tech thrash Longhorns in Big-12 play

In a Big 12 showdown, the Texas Longhorns faced an upset from the Texas Tech Red Raiders after a 78-67 defeat. The Red Raiders, with a 12-2 record, orchestrated a promising second half, led by guard Pop Isaacs, who contributed a game-high 21 points.

The defeat marked only the second loss for the Longhorns at the Moody Center since its opening last season. Despite facing adversity, including boos from Longhorns fans, Isaacs and the Red Raiders did not let that deter their confidence.

Coach Grant McCasland emphasized the team's focus on their goal—to win—and their unity as a family. Raiders forward Warren Washington stated,

"We weren't thinking about anything else but winning and giving each other and pushing each other."

The Longhorns, now 11-3, had standout efforts from guards Tyrese Hunter, who scored 20 points, and Max Abmas, 18 points and five assists. Forward Dillon Mitchell chipped in with 16 points, 11 rebounds and four assists.

However, the Longhorns couldn't withstand Texas Tech's determined play in the second half. With the loss, Texas is 0-1 in the Big 12 conference play and will look ahead to its next challenge, a road game against the Cincinnati Bearcats.

