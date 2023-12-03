 Former Longhorn Kevin Durant congratulates alma mater Texas for making it to the College Football Playoffs

Even though he is far removed from his college days, Kevin Durant still has a lot of love for his former school. The former MVP recently took to social media to congratulate Texas on their latest achievement.

On Sunday morning, Texas announced that they would be squaring off against Washington as part of the college football playoffs. Among those excited by this news was Kevin Durant. He made a one word post on Twitter to showcase his school pride.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 has been a good year for Texas as they currently sit with a record of 12-1. Their stellar play has led to them being ranked No. 3 in the nation, sitting behind Michigan and Washington. The Longhorns are set to face Washington on New Year's Day.

Since he is one of the biggest stars in basketball today, Kevin Durant is a draw wherever he goes. This is still the case for Texas 15 years after he attended there. During an interview, Longhorns lineman T'Vonder Sweat said one of the main reasons he picked the school was because he wanted to meet KD. It still hasn't happened yet, but he is holding on strong to the dream.

Expand Tweet

As for Durant, he continues to help lead the charge for his Phoenix Suns. The former MVP is currently one of the NBA's top scorers at 31 points per game. This has helped the Suns start the year with a 12-8 record.

How long was Kevin Durant at Texas?

While Kevin Durant might have a lot of love for Texas University, his time there was brief. Like most top prospects, he spent just one season playing college basketball before making the jump to the pros.

Durant performed well during his lone season at Texas, proving he was ready to be one of the NBA's next stars. In 35 games, he averaged 25.8 points, 11.1 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 1.9 blocks. Following his impressive season, he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Seattle Supersonics which later became the OKC Thunder.

Even though he only played on season, Durant still managed to collect a handful of accolades. A few of his achievements including winning the Naismith award, Wooden award and being named AP Player of the Year.

As arguably the greatest player ever to come out of their basketball program, Durant is still heavily connected to Texas. He's been known to go back there and workout during the offseason. Last season, the two-time Finals MVP showed up to a practice and worked out with the team.