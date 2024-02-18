Fresh from leading the USC Trojans to a narrow 68-64 win against the Utah Utes on Friday, Bronny James backed YouTuber Kai Cenat on his Instagram stories after the comedian played in the recent All-Star celebrity game.

Cenat played for Team Shannon (Shannon Sharpe) against Team Stephen A (Stephen A. Smith) alongside the likes of Tristan Jass and Lilly Singh. Before the game, Cenat had made lofty claims about his performance.

“We’re going for 30 points tonight. If Ice Spice is at courtside, we'll up that to 45 points, 10 assists, and 17 rebounds,” Cenat said.

Team Shannon defeated Team Stephen A 100-91 in the game with Cenat finishing with 8 points in the contest prompting him to recreate Kobe Bryant's famous 2001 NBA championship locker room photo on Instagram.

The USC Trojans guard reposted the iconic recreation on his Instagram stories.

Bronny James forcing a reckoning for LeBron James

Bronny James has been scrutinized since high school and his college basketball debut was eagerly anticipated by fans. By all accounts, his form and his team's form have been underwhelming.

James is averaging 5.9 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists this season shooting 36.2% from the field.

Speaking to the "OC Register," USC coach Andy Enfield revealed what he thought about James's form this season.

“Smart player. He had been struggling with his shooting. And we want him to shoot open shots, but as you saw tonight, he can affect winning in a variety of ways. And he did that,” Enfield said.

According to "The Athletic," the Lakers do not countenance losing LeBron James and could be willing to draft Bronny James to keep his father happy.

“The Lakers, per [a] high-ranking team source, are also willing to explore the notion of adding Bronny James next season,” The Athletic article stated. “This stance, the source said, is rooted in the reality that James’ happiness truly matters to the organization.”

On an episode of "Undisputed," analyst Keyshawn Johnson echoed those thoughts about the power that LeBron holds in relation to the drafting of his son.

“The Lakers also realize, as I said to y’all the other day or yesterday, about the Golden State rumors. The Lakers realize the power that LeBron James holds and how many other clubs in the NBA will love his services. Cause he can opt out, he can take less money; cause he’s a billionaire, he doesn’t need the $51 million. He can go in for 12 [million], save cap space. There are certain things that they can broker along the way because of the power that he holds,” Johnson said.

Before thinking about the draft, the popular Bronny James will have to focus on helping the USC Trojans to climb from the bottom of the Pac-12 table where they only lie above the Oregon State Beavers.