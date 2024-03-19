5 celebrities with unique 2024 March Madness brackets ft. Barack Obama

Another season of March Madness means another year of college hoops fans filling out their brackets in an attempt to pick all 63 total games correctly. The astronomical odds of predicting every game correctly and finishing with a perfect bracket are approximately 1 in 9.2 quintillion.

Fans and celebrities alike will once again take their shot to pick the winners of the 2024 edition of March Madness. There are a few celebrity brackets that have turned heads with their bold upset predictions. Below are five celebrities with unique March Madness bracket picks this year.

5 celebrities with unique 2024 March Madness brackets

#1 Stephen A. Smith

ESPN personality Stephen A. Smith selected No. 12 seed Grand Canyon to make the Sweet 16 and Texas A&M to make it all the way to the Final Four.

His Final Four consists of UConn, North Carolina, Texas A&M, and Purdue. UConn and Purdue are his picks to meet in the national championship game, with the UConn Huskies coming out on top.

#2 Jay Bilas

Former Duke Blue Devil and now college basketball analyst for ESPN, Jay Bilas, has submitted his bracket for this year's March Madness. Bilas predicts Grand Canyon beating Saint Mary's and Oregon defeating South Carolina. According to him, Wisconsin will prevail over Duke and Gonzaga beating Kansas.

Bilas has three of the top seeds in the Final Four, which include Houston, Purdue, UConn and Arizona. The 60-year-old has also picked the UConn Huskies as his national champion.

#3 Barack Obama

It has become a tradition for former United States President Barack Obama to make his March Madness selections every year. This year, he has predicted that Vermont defeating Duke and NC State knocking off Texas Tech.

His Final Four selections include UConn, Baylor, Kentucky, and Purdue. The former POTUS makes a bold pick, with Kentucky making the national title game but ultimately losing to the UConn Huskies.

#4 Liz Loza

Liz Loza is a fantasy and sports betting analyst at ESPN and has an interesting selection for her 2024 March Madness champion. Starting in the first round, she has predicted that Oregon will beat South Carolina. In the second round, she sees Duke falling to Wisconsin and Gonzaga defeating Kansas.

Her Final Four consists of Illinois, North Carolina, Wisconsin, and Purdue. She predicts Illinois will defeat North Carolina and advance to upset Purdue in the national championship game.

#5 Luke Hancock

Luke Hancock is a college basketball analyst at ESPN who played college basketball for the Louisville Cardinals from 2012 to 2014. Hancock has predicted that No. 15 seed Long Beach State will defeat second seeded Arizona.

The 34-year-old has BYU, Nevada, Florida and Utah State making it as far as Elite 8. His Final Four includes UConn, North Carolina, Duke and Tennessee, with the Tar Heels and Volunteers advancing to the national championship game. He predicts North Carolina as this year's national champion.

