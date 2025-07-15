5-star hooper Olivia Vukosa, drawing interest from Dawn Staley, Vic Schaefer & others, raves about "family atmosphere" at Kentucky

Olivia Vukosa, ranked No. 5 in On3's Class of 2026 rankings, expressed her interest in Kentucky's program. She has received significant interest from Dawn Staley's South Carolina, Vic Schaefer's Texas and Kenny Brooks' Kentucky.

On Monday, Kentucky Sports Radio shared a post on Instagram with a quote from her interview.

"I love the family atmosphere that [Kentucky] brings. I really felt at home with them ... I’m definitely looking to visit Kentucky at some point,” Vukosa told KSR.

Her relationship with assistant coach Josh Petersen, which began during his time at Miami, could be an influential factor in her commitment decision.

"It’s very good,” Vukosa said about their relationship. “I used to talk to him a lot at Miami, so it didn’t feel like a big change — like you’re still the same person to me.”

Another factor for Vukosa is the team culture and it needs to be positive and supportive.

“I’m definitely looking for a tight-knit family atmosphere," she said. "I want to know that I could go to them rather than call my parents, wherever I am.”

Kentucky coach Kenny Brooks’ track record with post players is also something that the 6-foot-5 forward is impressed by. Under Brooks, Liz Kitley became Virginia Tech’s all-time great and Clara Strack became the SEC Defensive Player of the Year.

“I love how he trains them,” Vukosa said. “He lets them do whatever. I’d feel very comfortable with him and him letting me shoot, letting me dribble.”

Vukosa has scheduled official visits to Ohio State (August 28-30), Texas (September 5-7), North Carolina (October 26-28) and LSU in October. She plans to visit Kentucky before her commitment.

Olivia Vukosa has shortlisted programs to seven

In March, Olivia Vukosa shortlisted her offers and announced her top seven through a video on X (formerly Twitter). Her final seven programs were Texas, South Carolina, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, LSU and UConn.

"As I narrow down my list to my final seven, I just want to say thank you to all the coaches that have been recruiting me, and it has been hard to choose this list," Vukosa said. “This process hasn't been easy, I wouldn’t have been able to do it without the support of my coaches and family.”

Vukosa starred for Philly Rise on the Nike EYBL Circuit, where she averaged 15.1 points (55.6% FG, 34.6% 3PT and 87% FT), 8.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 13 games.

Currently playing for Christ The King Regional High School (New York), Olivia Vukosa ranks No. 2 among the power forwards and is the top player in New York.

