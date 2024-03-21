5 times Caitlin Clark rocked casual and stylish outfits beyond the Iowa uniform

Caitlin Clark is the most popular and recognizable face in college basketball. Known for her agility and strength, she is being compared to high-power athletes like Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry.

Her Instagram feed is filled with highlights from Iowa games, meaning Clark can mostly be seen in her Iowa uniform in those pictures. But there are times when the first-team AP All-American pulls through in stylish and laid-back outfits.

Let's look at five times when Clark swapped the Iowa uniform for casual and fun attire.

#1, Caitlin Clark enjoying her time on the Amalfi Coast

When Caitlin Clark flew to the Amalfi Coast with her Iowa teammates in August, she posted a series of pictures from the team's trip. The hooper wore a brown, strappy sundress, a beige handbag and brown sandals. The overall feel of the outfit exuded comfort mixed with style.

#2, Ending summer with her partner

Clark is dating a former Iowa Hawkeyes hooper, Connor McCaffrey, who is the son of the men's basketball coach. The AAU James E. Sullivan Award winner posted pictures with her boyfriend for the first time on her social media account. In the image, she could be seen wearing an Iowa sweatshirt of mustard color and grey sweatpants. Once again, she decided to keep comfort the focal point of her outfit.

#3, Posing with a big trophy

Caitlin Clark has been breaking barriers and setting records to write her name in history. Last year, the Iowa guard was bestowed the Women Athlete of the Year honor. She held the shiny trophy lovingly as she posed with it. She wore a mauve bodycon dress and bracelets. Clark kept the look as minimal as possible, only letting her happiness and glow shine through.

#4, Attending a news conference

Being a popular star means that there are news conferences that one needs to attend. When Clark attended the Big Ten Media Day in October 2022, she again kept things simple yet stylish. She opted for a black top with short mesh sleeves. The star also opted to wear medium-sized hoops and applied natural makeup. The top did a commendable job of showing off her gains.

#5, Soaking the sun

Caitlin Clark's last, but not least, look is from the time when she went to Lake Viking, Missouri, with her friends. She and her friends wore beachy outfits, with Clark choosing a peach bikini set.

These are just some of her best looks. It will be interesting to see what other kinds of outfits Clark will don this March Madness.