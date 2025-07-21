$6,000,000 worth rapper Plies sends clear message as clip of candid moments with Dawn Staley goes viral

Just a few days after attending the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup in the Czech Republic, Dawn Staley was spotted alongside rapper Plies at the WNBA All-Star game on Saturday. The WNBA posted a video of the pair courtside on X (formerly Twitter), which set social media ablaze.&quot;The link up we needed,&quot; the caption read.The clip, which has garnered over 400,000 views, showed Staley and Plies chatting and laughing as they watched the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indiana.Plies, a Grammy nominee and platinum-selling artist who's worth an estimated $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, reposted the video on X with a message.&quot;When U Put REAL With REAL!!!! U Get REAL!!!! 🫶🏾@GamecockWBB @dawnstaley @WNBA,&quot; Piles wrote.Plies @pliesLINKWhen U Put REAL With REAL!!!! U Get REAL!!!! 🫶🏾 @GamecockWBB @dawnstaley @WNBASouth Carolina coach Dawn Staley retweeted Plies' post and added a reply.&quot;I’ll never tell what we were lol about! Love you bro!!!&quot; Staley wrote. dawnstaley @dawnstaleyLINKI’ll never tell what we were lol about! Love you bro!!!Staley has been busy this offseason — supporting and keeping an eye on both her current and former players. Last week, she was in Czechia watching incoming Gamecocks freshman Agot Makeer compete for Canada in the FIBA U19 World Cup.At the WNBA All-Star Game, Staley got to watch former South Carolina standouts A'ja Wilson, Aliyah Boston and Allisha Gray take the court.Dawn Staley received a special chain gift from rapper in MarchThe WNBA All-Star Game wasn't the first time Dawn Staley and Plies hung out. They have been supporting each other for quite some time. Last year, Staley attended one of Plies' concerts, and he brought her on stage during the show.Meanwhile, the rapper often makes appearances at South Carolina games and supports the Gamecocks. Plies even gave Staley a custom chain in March to celebrate the team's national championship win last year.&quot;I was gifted this by one of my friends, Plies. He's a great supporter of our program over the past couple of seasons, and I had no idea — but it's really nice,&quot; Staley said of the chain (via ESPN).&quot;The details — it's all about the details. There's a scripture on the back, you know, a picture on the back — its a national championship trophy. So I like that, and hopefully, it brings us good luck to get another one.&quot;Dawn Staley led South Carolina to three national championships and was close to winning back to back titles last season but fell short against UConn in the final.