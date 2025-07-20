Caitlin Clark may not have suited up for Saturday's WNBA All-Star Game, but she was fully engaged in the festivities, bringing energy and support from the bench as the game tipped off. It was a meaningful night for Clark and her Indiana Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, as all three were part of the All-Star celebration held at their home court, Gainbridge Fieldhouse.The Fever trio earned All-Star selections for the second consecutive year, marking a proud moment for the franchise. Ahead of the game, the Fever’s social media team shared a pair of wholesome photos featuring Clark, Boston and Mitchell in their All-Star jerseys, one from this season and one from the previous year, capturing their continued growth and bond. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostCaitlin Clark quickly reshared the post on her Instagram story, adding a heartfelt caption. Not long after, Boston did the same, writing her own touching message to mark the occasion as the duo relished their pictures with Mitchell, who is on a one-year, $249,244 deal.&quot;Let's have a night,&quot; Clark wrote.&quot;All Star bookies,&quot; Boston wrote.(Image Credit: Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston/Instagram)Clark was initially named captain for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game and later took on the responsibility of drafting her team. With her first overall pick, she confidently selected Aliyah Boston and when it came time to choose from the reserves, she wasted no time in picking Kelsey Mitchell.However, Clark’s dream of playing in her second All-Star appearance was cut short after she suffered yet another injury. The former Iowa standout was recently sidelined with a right groin strain, her third significant injury of the season, bringing a disappointing halt to what was set to be a special weekend.Caitlin Clark cheers for Aliyah Boston and Kelsey MitchellOn Friday, Caitlin Clark vowed to stay actively involved in the All-Star festivities and support her Indiana Fever teammates, Aliyah Boston and Kelsey Mitchell, and on Saturday, she followed through on that promise. Although sidelined due to injury, Clark was fully engaged from the bench, cheering on her teammates as they showcased their talent on the court.Boston, making her third All-Star appearance, delivered a solid performance with nine points, six rebounds and two assists in 18 minutes. Mitchell, also appearing in her third All-Star Game, impressed with 20 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals over 21 minutes.