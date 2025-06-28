$60,000,000 star Khloe Kardashian receives a heartfelt birthday message from Carmelo Anthony's ex-wife La La Anthony

Carmelo Anthony is a former college basketball and NBA star. He spent one season with the Syracuse Orange in the early 2000s before being selected third in the 2003 NBA draft. Anthony went on to become one of the best players of his generation and retired in 2022.

During his NBA career, Carmelo married television personality and actress La La Anthony. They were married from 2010 to 2021. During their time together, La La was friends with several members of the Kardashian family, including Khloe Kardashian, who has an estimated net worth of $60 million, per CelebrityNetWorth.

She posted a happy birthday message to Kardashian on her Instagram story on Friday.

"Happy Birthday to my Cancer sis Khloe Kardashian," La La Anthony wrote. "Wishing you the best birthday ever! You deserve all the love and happiness in the world! This is YOUR YEAR!!! I LOVE YOU."

Image via La La Anthony's Instagram Story.

Khloe Kardashian is a member of the famous Kardashian family. She rose to prominence during the run of the popular reality TV show "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which ran from 2007 to 2021. La La Anthony was part of the guest cast for the show in 2010 and 2011 during seasons five and six.

Why did Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony break up?

Carmelo Anthony and La La Anthony were one of the most famous NBA power couples during the 2010s. As two famous people in their fields, their relationship was constantly covered in the press.

Following their divorce in 2021, La La appeared on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast with Alex Cooper in 2022. She opened up about how Carmelo Anthony's trade from the Denver Nuggets to the New York Knicks in 2011 was the start of the end of their relationship.

"I'm from New York, so being here is nothing new. When we lived here under all of that, that's when things became complicated," she said of the move. "Now that I look back, that was kind of the start of the demise of the marriage."

Carmelo Anthony started his career with the Denver Nuggets, playing there from 2003 until 2011. However, he was traded to the Knicks in 2011, playing at Madison Square Garden until 2017.

Anthony's play declined rapidly following his tenure with the Knicks. He went on to play for four teams in five seasons before retiring, including the OKC Thunder, Houston Rockets, Portland Trail Blazers and LA Lakers.

