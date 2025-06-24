"There’s my gorgeous girl": La La Anthony and mom Vanessa Bryant drop heartfelt reactions to Natalia Bryant’s stunning look on latest magazine issue

Natalia Bryant was shown love by La La Anthony and her mother, Vanessa Bryant, on Monday. The duo shared their heartfelt reactions to her stunning look in a magazine issue as the USC graduate appeared in the summer 2025 issue of V Magazine.

In her latest Instagram post, Bryant stunned her followers with a five-slide photoshoot. The first shot showed her in a gorgeous white trench coat dress, complete with beautiful three-row hoop earrings and a striking four-row ring that added to the look.

In the following image, Bryant wore a white blazer with a stylish necklace and watch, as she was pictured through a car window. The third image again showed her in the white dress, sitting on a folding chair.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Natalia's Monday post caught the attention of plenty, including La La Anthony and her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who dropped their reactions in the comments.

"There’s my gorgeous girl 😍😍😍😍," commented La La.

"Awe! Nani! I love you! You look so beautiful, mamacita! ❤️😘," wrote Vanessa Bryant.

La La Anthony and Vanessa Bryant comment on Natalia Bryant's post (Source: Natalia Bryant/Instagram )

Her post's final two slides featured a quote from her article, offering a sneak peek into the issue.

"Growing up, my style inspiration was my mom because she has such a natural ability to put together outfits and really has an eye for fashion."

"Watching her get ready for events or even day-to-day life, she showed me how much individuality and confidence goes into one’s personal style," she expressed.

Bryant was a part of V Magazine's V154 issue, which featured actress Jenna Ortega on the cover.

Natalia Bryant graduates from college while remembering her father with a symbolic gesture

Kobe and Vanessa Bryant's eldest daughter, Natalia, graduated from USC in May. The aspiring model was a part of the institute's prestigious school of Cinematic Arts, and was seen remembering her father on her special day with a symbolic gesture.

In a post shared by 'Nice Kicks' on X (formerly Twitter), the 22-year-old was seen celebrating her graduation with a stole that featured her father's iconic Nike logo.

"Natalia Bryant graduated from USC with Kobe’s Nike sheath logo on her stole ❤️🐍," the caption read.

Expand Tweet

Natalia was a member of the Class of 2025 and is an aspiring model and actress.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arian Kashyap Arian Kashyap is a basketball journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience at Essentially Sports and Spice Bite and a Bachelor's in Physical Education and Sports Sciences.



Arian's favorite team is the Miami Heat and it’s mainly down to Dwyane Wade being his favorite player of all time. Arian loved how explosive Wade was as a player and he had all the attributes, whether that be shooting, defending or passing. Arian really liked how he won titles both with and without a dynasty behind him.



Arian has also worked with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools and was the manager for a Delhi-based women’s team called Garwhal Untied. Garwhal won the Delhi league and were runners-up during his tenure.



Arian has judged essay writing competitions for the Commonwealth Students Welfare Group of India in 2023 and was a part of the U-14 team for the Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools academy that qualified for the AIFF Round in 2023.



When not working or watching sports, Arian likes riding his motorcycle and reading. Know More