Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark broke LSU legend Pete Maravich's long-standing college basketball scoring record against Ohio State in a 93-83 win on Sunday, and the celebrities have not stopped lauding her for it.

One of the latest to do so was the $60 million worth pro golfer, Justin Thomas (as per Yahoo Finance). He heaped praise on Clark on his Instagram stories:

"@caitlinclark22 somehow keeps continuing to impress us all. Changing the game."

Justin Thomas's IG

Caitlin Clark breaks the record in mundane fashion

A few weeks ago, Caitlin Clark broke Kelsey Plum's record in spectacular fashion against the Michigan Wolverines with a logo 3-pointer, but she broke Pete Maravich's record in a more mundane fashion, with a pair of free throws.

Iowa coach Lisa Bluder gave a surprising answer during her postgame news conference when asked about the manner in which Clark topped Maravich.

"Those free throws are important, and she's very, very good (there)," Bluder said. "Go back to fundamentals, everybody, right? I'm kind of glad it wasn't a logo 3."

After the game, the popular Caitlin Clark was typically modest about her achievements and spoke about the legends who came before her.

"It's really crazy to think about," Clark said. "Honestly, if you would have told me that before my college career started, I would've laughed in your face and been like, 'No, you're insane.'

"I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and for teams that are really, really good."

After declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft last week, it was a bittersweet day for Clark as it was her last regular season home game at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

She reminisced about the good times that she had had as a Hawkeye and paid tribute to the players whose records she had been breaking willy-nilly over the past few weeks.

"The biggest thing is I've just had fun, and I've loved every single second I've been here," Clark said. "There's been ups and downs, but the biggest part of my maturity and growth has been (being) able to handle that and balance everything that's going on around me.

"Just to be in the same realm with all these players who are so successful – whether it's Pete or Kelsey Plum or Lynette Woodard – hopefully, somebody comes after me and breaks my records, and I can be there supporting them. That's what makes the game of basketball so fun. But, yeah, it definitely will hit me at some point."

All most fans will remember is that Caitlin Clark broke the record, not how she did it.