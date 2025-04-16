$6M worth rapper Plies lauds Bree Hall as former South Carolina star becomes latest member of Caitlin Clark's Indiana Fever

Former South Carolina guard Bree Hall was drafted by the Indiana Fever in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. She will team up with former Gamecock teammate Aliyah Boston and Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark.

Plies, an American rapper with an estimated net worth of $6 million as per Celebrity Net Worth, showered Hall with praise following her selection in the draft on X (formerly Twitter).

"I Can’t Wait To See [Bree Hall] & [Aliyah Boston] This Year! The Indiana Fever Got Themselves Two Good Ones!! Look At God Work!!! Congrats Breezyyyyyy & To The Hall Family Job Well Done!!! @GamecockWBB" Plies wrote.

The rapper, whose real name is Algernod Lanier Washington, is a big supporter of Dawn Staley and South Carolina. He also reposted Aliyah Boston's emotional message on Hall coming to Indiana.

"BIG BREEZY REUNION 🥹🥹 im literally crying rn," Boston wrote on X.

Besides Bree Hall, two other Gamecocks were selected in this year's draft — Te-Hina Paopao (No. 18 overall to Atlanta Dream) and Sania Feagin (No. 21 overall to Los Angeles Sparks).

Plies also congratulated both Paopao and Feagin on being drafted into the league in separate posts on X.

Hall averaged 5.8 points and 2.3 rebounds during her final season with South Carolina. The Gamecocks went all the way to the championship game but lost to UConn, ending their dream of winning back-to-back titles.

Bree Hall embraces challenge of playing next to Caitlin Clark

Bree Hall is ready to embrace whatever role she is asked to fulfill with the Indiana Fever. After being drafted No. 20 overall by Indiana on Monday, Hall briefly spoke via FaceTime with head coach Stephanie White, general manager Amber Cox, and team president Kelly Krauskopf, who welcomed her to the franchise.

"Thank you. I'm ready to work. I'm excited," Hall said.

Cox also shared her excitement about adding Hall to the roster, noting that she is a good fit alongside star players Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston.

"It's been so great getting to know you. So impressed by everything you did on the court and just great getting to know you over the last few days," Cox said. "Look forward to having you here in a week."

While the two-time national champion is not known for scoring, she has a knack for playing tough defense. Her experience and defensive ability will provide valuable depth to the Fever's roster and help complement the offensive firepower of Clark and Boston.

