Iowa's basketball sensation, Caitlin Clark, stole the show, scoring 29 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and notching 10 assists, securing her 14th career triple-double in a dominating 103-69 victory against Rutgers.

The No. 4 Iowa team's triumph was celebrated by fans and Caitlin's boyfriend, Connor McCaffrey, a member of Iowa's men's basketball team. He took to Instagram, sharing a snapshot of the final scoreline from ESPN and captioning it:

"ELITE. 🖤 @caitlinclark22."

The thrilling performance took place in front of a sellout crowd, an uncommon sight for Rutgers, with fans, many of whom were dressed in Clark's jerseys, anticipating the game for hours. Caitlin expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response, particularly from young fans, saying:

"The crowd was incredible. There were a lot of little girls, most I’ve seen in a long time. We don’t get to come out to the east coast much. It’s really special the cheer I got when I ran off the court. Some moments you’re never going to forget."

From remarkable deep 3-pointers to awe-inspiring 30-foot bounce passes, Clark, who's the reigning AP Player of the Year, drew thunderous cheers with every touch of the ball.

Clark will earn approximately $777,000 in NIL money this year, according to 247Sports.

Caitlin Clark chasing legacy in women's college basketball

The Hawkeyes dominated early, leading by 25 at halftime and eventually securing the victory. The second half was marked by anticipation, with fans wondering if Clark would achieve her third triple-double of the season.

She surpassed the milestone early in the fourth quarter, when she grabbed her 10th rebound and delivered consecutive assists. Clark exited the game to a standing ovation with 6:20 remaining.

With this stellar performance, Caitlin continues her ascent in women's college basketball history, now totaling 3,218 points and trailing only legends like Kelsey Plum, Kelsey Mitchell, Jackie Stiles, and Brittney Griner in the all-time scoring record.

