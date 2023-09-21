5 Brittney Griner facts you didn't know

Brittney Griner made her return to the WNBA this year after missing the 2022 season following her arrest in Russia. Griner's detention and imprisonment for 10 months (February - December 2022, drug possession charges) attracted a lot of attention. US President Joe Biden got involved to free Griner, and the WNBA star eventually returned to the United States in a prisoner swap with a Russian arms dealer.

The WNBA star played in the league again after two seasons and returned to the Phoenix Mercury, whom she had led to the Finals back in 2021.

"We missed BG every day that she was gone and, while basketball was not our primary concern, her presence on the floor, in our locker room, around our organization, and within our community was greatly missed," Mercury general manager Jim Pitman said in a statement back in February, via ESPN.

This year, Brittney Griner finished the season with averages of 17.5 ppg and 6.3 rpg, with Phoenix finishing last and winning just nine games (9-31).

A few days ago, she won the WNBA Comeback Player of the Year award for 2023, sharing it with Napheesa Collier of the Minnesota Lynx. That said, let's take a look at things we didn't know about the female superstar.

5 Brittney Griner facts fans didn't know

#5 - Pled guilty for domestic violence

Back in 2015, she was arrested for domestic violence along with her then-fiance Glory Johnson for assault and disorderly conduct when the two got into a fight at their house. They both pled guilty and had to serve a 26-week counseling program.

The WNBA also suspended both Griner and Glory Johnson for seven games, which led to both losing time at the start of the season.

#4 - Leads NCAA in blocked shots

Brittney Griner was impressive during her college years and was one of the top NCAA female players. She played for Baylor and led the squad to the 2012 national championship while winning the MVP award.

She also made history as she blocked 736 shots in her college career, setting an all-time NCAA record for both men and women.

#3 - Mavs owner Mark Cuban wanted to bring her to Dallas

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban once wanted to sign Brittney Griner and bring her to his team. Griner was up for the challenge that would make her the first female player to compete in the NBA.

The deal never happened, but Cuban's comments were proof that Brittney Griner was an elite WNBA player.

#2 - Met with NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal during high school days

Brittney Griner attended Nimitz High School in Houston and quickly shined with her ability to dunk. A video with her dunks was posted on YouTube, attracting millions of views.

As a result, she met NBA and Lakers legend Shaquille O'Neal.

#1 - Brittney Griner Day

After an impressive performance in a high school game against Aldine High School, where she had an impressive seven dunks (single-game record), Griner got her own day in Houston, Texas, which is her hometown. Griner's day is May 7, 2009.